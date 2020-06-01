County Health Department reports 45 more cases of COVID-19

June 1, 2020 Robesonian News, Top Stories 0
Staff and wire report

LUMBERTON — Another 45 confirmed cases for COVID-19 were reported Monday by the Robeson County Health Department.

The cases bring to 869 the total confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Robeson County since the first case was recorded on March 21. Twenty-three county residents have died as a result of COVID-19.

Of the latest cases, 26 were females and 19 were males. The oldest confirmed case involved an 84-year-old, and the youngest a 2-year-old. Most of the new cases, 21, fell in the 25-49 age range.

Sixteen of the newly confirmed cases were Hispanic, eight were American Indian, seven were African American and six were white. Eight case reports did not disclose the race of the individual tested.

Results from testing this past week at the drive-through sites at Robeson Community College and the Lumbee Tribal Housing Authority accounted for 18 of the new cases, according to the Health Department. Results from the two sites take about a week to come back. The local hospital tested 12 of the new cases. Six were tested at a private clinic’s drive-through site. Five were tested outside Robeson County and three at a private clinic. One case didn’t identify a testing location.

All testing in Robeson County now is taking place at various clinics, according to the Health Department.

Southeastern Regional Medical Center reported that as of Monday 19 patients are in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19, and 13 employees are in quarantine.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported that as of Monday there are 29,263 confirmed cases in the state. There have been 898 deaths related to the virus, and 650 North Carolinians remain hospitalized.

The United States Department of Agriculture has facilitated the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program that provides direct relief to farmers and ranchers who faced price declines and additional marketing costs because of COVID-19.

Funding for the program is being directed from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, and other existing USDA authorities to provide relief to directly support agricultural producers and the Farmers to Families Food Box Program, according to the USDA.

Applications are processed through local Farm Service Agency offices beginning Tuesday and through Aug. 28.

More information on the assistance program can be found at farmers.gov/cfap. Farmers also can contact the North Carolina Cooperative Extension, Robeson County Center at 910-671-3276.

Mass COVID-19 testing at Caswell Correctional Center turned up more than 30 additional positive cases of the new coronavirus, the Department of Public Safety said Monday.

The prisoners, all labeled as being without symptoms, were among more than 400 offenders tested this past Friday by the Division of Prisons. Another 374 prisoners there tested negative for the virus.

Division leaders performed the mass testing because of a gradual increase in positive tests among Caswell inmates and staff since April. Now 43 offenders at Caswell have active COVID-19 cases, according to a department news release.

“Our mitigation and containment strategies appeared to have been effective at reducing the spread of this awful virus,” Commissioner of Prisons Todd Ishee said.

Mass testing within Neuse Correctional Institution in Goldsboro in April uncovered more than 400 cases. All of the offenders who tested positive are deemed recovered, based on federal and state health guidance. Both Caswell and Neuse, with a capacity for almost 800 inmates, are dormitory-style prisons.