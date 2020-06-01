County commissioners get first look at proposed 2020-21 budget that has no tax increases

Jessica Horne Staff writer
LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Board of Commissioners got its first look Monday at a proposed fiscal year 2020-2021 budget that includes no increase on taxes or water fees.

County Manager Kellie Blue presented the spending plan during a meeting that took place via teleconference. The proposed budget of $156,234,480 is an increase of about $3.5 million over the current fiscal year budget.

After commissioners review the 2020-21 budget and suggest changes, an amended budget will be debated and possibly adopted during the board’s June 15 meeting.

Blue said the revenue increase will cover the cost of such projects as replacing the boiler at the courthouse and repairing the roofs of other county buildings. The county also plans to replace 10 county-owned ambulances that have logged excessive mileage.

Spending recommendations follow closely those in the 2019-2020 budget so as not to “place added financial strain on residents in the county,” Blue said.

The county will pay $930,000 to the Public Schools of Robeson County for the $13.3 million Teacher Incentive Program, she said.

Regular employees will see an increases in retirement plans ranging from 8.95% to 10.21% in the next fiscal year, she said. Law enforcement officers will see increases ranging from 9.7% to 10.84%.

“We trust this summation helps to answer your questions or concerns …” she said. “We look forward to planning and enacting these next stages of this process.”

Board Chairman Lance Herndon commended Blue on her work.

“I’m sure we’ll delve into it very soon,” Herndon said of the budget proposal. “We thank you and your staff for putting this together.”

In other business, Commissioner Pauline Campbell said she would send a list of flooded road locations in her district to Blue for consideration.

“I’ve had several calls about ditches and standing water,” Campbell said.

Commissioner Raymond Cummings said he is troubled by the continued rise of COVID-19 cases in the county.

“I hope we’ll be proactive in doing something to try to curtail it,” Cummings said.

The county’s Health Department is continuing its efforts in contact tracing, Blue said.

Also on Monday, commissioners approved moving $24,000 in state money into the COVID-19 line item in the county Health Department’s budget. The money will be used to repair the department’s sign, which displays current virus information, Blue said.

The commissioners also approved a lease purchase agreement between Home Trust Bank and Whitehouse Volunteer Fire Department that will allow the department to pursue money to pay for new equipment and training.

The commissioners also heard the county was awarded $58,008 through the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Program from the U.S. Department of Justice on May 20. The money is to be used for the county’s response to COVID-19, including prevention and preparation measures.

