County commissioners get first look at proposed 2020-21 budget that has no tax increases

LUMBERTON — Southeastern Health has cut 147 jobs, will close two clinics and make other restructuring changes in order to adjust to financial losses incurred while dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, the health-care company announced Monday

“The last few weeks and months have been a challenging time as we’ve worked to navigate the unprecedented impacts of the novel coronavirus,” said Joann Anderson, Southeastern Health president and CEO. “We have worked diligently to protect our patients and employees, and treat members of the community who have been affected by this virus.”

In total, Southeastern Health will eliminate 236 positions, about 22% of administration and 10% of the total workforce, including two vice presidents, according to company leadership. About 40% of the positions will be cut by not filling vacant positions, attrition, reassigning staff to new roles and retirements.

“Vice President of Corporate Services David Sumner has retired, and we will not be refilling his position. Vice President of Medical Education Dr. Patricia Matto is seeking other opportunities,” Anderson said.

Other elements of the restructuring plan, effective Monday, are consolidating outpatient physical and occupational therapy services, adjusting some employee health benefits, evaluating a number of departments for potential outsourcing of services, and shifting focus to inpatient behavioral health services and transitioning outpatient behavioral health services to other providers in the community.

Another change being made to help ensure Southeastern Health’s financial stability is a decrease in compensation for the organization’s most senior leaders. Anderson’s compensation will be cut by 46%.

“It is a total compensation package that involves changes to the CEO’s compensation, retirement and benefit structure. It is being revised with the assistance of an outside consultant, as required by IRS. Executive compensation is developed and approved by the SeHealth Board Compensation Committee,” a statement from Southeastern Health read.

Southeastern Health will permanently close the Maxton and White Lake clinics. Patients of those facilities will be transferred to other clinics, and Southeastern Health will continue its work to expand telehealth services for all primary care patients. Also being closed is the Southeastern Neurosurgery clinic. The clinic’s patients will be transitioned to other health-care providers.

“Some actions will not be finalized for a few months,” Anderson said.

An example is Southeastern Neurosurgery not relocating for 90 days as cases that are already scheduled are completed and the case load is shifted to another provider, she said. Potential vendor contracting is being evaluated and will not be completed for months.

“Nothing is definitive about any of these areas,” Anderson said.

Regardless the changes are permanent.

“We do not have plans to reopen any of these services in the foreseeable future,” Anderson said.

State Sen. Danny Britt, a Republican from Lumberton, places some of the blame for Southeastern Health’s financial woes at the feet of Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat.

It was executive orders from Cooper and resulting guidance from the state Department of Health and Human Services that forced Southeastern Health and other hospitals and health-care providers across North Carolina to stop, until further notice, performing elective medical procedures, which meant a loss of revenue, he said. Cooper’s orders also forced hospitals to reduce other medical operations in order to prepare for an influx of COVID-19 patients. And this too caused a loss of money.

In recognition of the financial affect of these orders, the state provided some help to hospitals in poor counties, he said.

“We funded millions in grant dollars to support many hospitals in Tier 1 counties who lost revenue due to the executive orders,” Britt said.

From the onset of the pandemic, Southeastern Health quickly adapted services, which included temporarily suspending nonessential procedures and other services, to prepare for an expected surge in COVID-19 patients.

“We followed federal and state direction and mandates directing the suspension of non-essential services,” Anderson said. “While these actions were necessary, they have impacted our organization’s financial position in a very real way. The unplanned expenses associated with securing additional supplies and protective equipment, coupled with the significant drop in volumes as a result of suspending nonessential procedures, have left our organization in a serious financial situation. While we’ve taken immediate action to address some of these challenges, it’s become clear we must take additional measures to protect our ability to secure access to safe, high-quality care for the residents of our community both in the short- and long-term.”

These were not easy decisions to make, and Southeastern Health leadership does not take the effect these decisions have on employees lightly, she said.

“We have done everything possible to preserve jobs,” said Kenneth Rust, Southeastern Health board of trustees chairman. “Nonetheless, we realize this does impact a number of our team members and we are doing everything we can to support them in this time.”

There is little the city of Lumberton can do to help Southeastern Health, City Manager Wayne Horne said. The city still is recovering from Hurricane Matthew. Projects such as the Rempac berm and building floodgates along the CSX railroad tracks at the opening of the Jacob Swamp Dike are absorbing city revenue.

And Cooper issued an executive order on March 31 extending for 60 days his order prohibiting electric power providers from disconnecting customers for nonpayment, he said. Because of that policy the city is looking at a revenue loss of about $1 million.

The most the city can do is apply for grant money to help cover some of Southeastern Health’s lost revenue, he said.

“It’s hard to tell how much of an impact this is going to have, but it certainly will have an impact on the community as a whole,” Horne said.

The families of Southeastern Health employees who have lost their jobs definitely will be affected, he said. And the job losses will affect future revenue for the city at a time when budget-writers are being told not to expect a growth in sales tax revenue for the next fiscal year.

“I ran on the notion that my goal was to bring jobs,” said Lumberton City Council member Owen Thomas, in whose Precinct 8 Southeastern Regional Medical center is located.

Now one goal will be to make sure Southeastern Health’s restructuring will be in the best interest of the company and the community, he said. He wants Southeastern Health and the city to work together to ensure that residents do not see a reduction in the quality of their health care.

Another goal will be to bring in more jobs to replace the ones being lost, he said.

“We’re in a very interesting situation, as far as the city goes,” Thomas said.

It’s another blow to a city that has suffered through hurricanes and now is enduring a pandemic, he said.

“We’ve been through so much,” Thomas said.

Severance benefits are being made available to eligible affected employees, according to information from the health-care company. Depending on each employee’s circumstance, some options include an extension of current employee benefits, a severance payment, and/or a workforce retraining program.

“This is a difficult day for all of us,” Anderson said. “The loyalty and dedication our people have shown the community we serve is not lost on any of us. We’ve all been challenged and stretched in different ways as we’ve dealt with the personal and professional impacts this virus has had on our lives.”

Southeastern Health’s leadership and board of trustees will continue to chart a path forward that takes into account the needs of the community while adjusting to a new normal as a result of COVID-19, Rust said.

“We’re saddened to be in this situation, but we’re confident the tough decisions we’re making today are what’s best for our organization in the long-term,” Rust said. “The continued strength, resiliency and dedication of this team is remarkable. As we move forward, we will continue to face what’s ahead with that same spirit. Right now, our focus continues to be on providing the safe, high-quality care our community needs.”