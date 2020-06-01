Fairmont’s 2020-21 budgetto be discussed on Tuesday

June 1, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

FAIRMONT — The Fairmont Board of Commissioners has scheduled a workshop for Tuesday on the proposed fiscal year 2020-2021 budget.

The meeting, which is open to the public, is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Fairmont-South Robeson Heritage Center, located at 207 South Main St.

The proposed spending plan does not include increases in fees or taxes.

Among items to be discussed are an 8% increase in health insurance, a 5% increase in property insurance and expenditures related to the impact of COVID-19.

The proposed General Fund Revenue and Expenditure is $2,055,487, a decrease of $47,650 from the current fiscal year. The town’s Water Sewer Fund Revenue and Expenditure is estimated to increase by $242,025.

For more information, call Town Hall at 910-628-9766.