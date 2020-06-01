Pembroke leaders get look at FY 2020-21 budget with no tax increase

June 1, 2020 Tomeka Sinclair News 0
Tomeka Sinclair Staff writer
The Pembroke Town Council discussed the proposed 2020-21 fiscal year spending plan during Monday’s meeting. A public hearing on the budget has been scheduled for June 29.

PEMBROKE — The Town Council here set June 29 as the date for a public hearing and for debate and possible final approval of a fiscal year 2020-21 budget that includes no increases in taxes and fees.

Although a final figure was not discussed during Monday’s regular meeting, Town Manager Tyler Thomas spoke of modest, if any, changes to the upcoming year’s budget.

“This is really just a basic budget with not much change,” Thomas said.

The current property tax rate is 64 cents for every $100 of property value. He also suggested a 2% cost-of-living adjustment increase for town employees.

“We do expect revenues to decline,” Thomas said. “We’re taking that into consideration.

“We’re hopeful, like many other municipalities, that the economy will improve.”

The town manager proposed no new hires and limiting the town’s capital projects for the year to upgrading the police department’s dispatch software, which will cost $18,000; spending $32,000 to repair failing manholes along NC 711; and matching a $25,500 grant from the Office of the State Fire Marshal to buy turnout gear for the town’s fire department.

Mayor Pro Tem Channing Jones praised the town’s staff for their modest budgeting.

“I’d like to commend our staff,” Jones said. “This council has been a very good stewards of our taxpayer dollars.”

The town will hold one more budget workshop meeting, possibly next week, Town Clerk Amira Hunt said.

The deadline to approve a budget is July 1.

In other business, the board tabled addressing several expired seats on four of the town’s boards.

“There are several committees with members with expired terms,” Thomas said.

The town has three members on the Tourism Development Authority Board with terms that have expired in February, five members on the Pembroke Planning Board with expired terms, and two expired terms on the Alcohol Beverage Control Board.

Thomas said the ABC Commission contacted the town about the urgency to update appointments.

Mayor Gregory Cummings suggested tabling the matter while town staff search for individuals to appoint or reappoint.

Councilwoman Theresa Locklear proposed using the Milton R. Hunt Memorial Park as a farmer’s market to combat the “shortage of produce available in markets.”

Locklear had yet to decide on suggested hours of operation for the market.

“I think that’s a good idea,” Councilman Ryan Sampson said.

The board agreed to discuss the idea during the budget workshop meeting.

Town Attorney Jessica Scott put a caveat on market talks.

“I would like to look over the UDO (Unified Development Ordinance) to make sure we’re in compliance,” Scott said.

Also Monday, council members:

— Approved a $15,900 contract for S. Preston Douglas & Associates to perform the town’s 2020-21 audit report.

— Set a public hearing date for June 29 to discuss a request to amend Table 10 of the Table of Permitted Uses in the town’s UDO. The proposed amended would include Automotive Repair as an accessory use in a C-1 Central Business District. The applicant is Kent Ransom.

“He has a potential client who wants to use it as a tire repair show,” Thomas said.

— Made it known that a request to amend the UDO’s “Basic Definitions and Interpretations” to change the definition of “family,” has been withdrawn.

— Sang Happy Birthday” to Councilwoman Locklear before going into closed session.

Tomeka Sinclair can be reached at [email protected] or 910-416-5865.

