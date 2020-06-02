City reports sewer overflows

June 2, 2020
Staff report

LUMBERTON — Two sewer overflows recently occurred at 515 Noir St. in Lumberton because of substantial rainfall.

The first overflow happened between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. on May 21, according to a notice released by the city of Lumberton. The volume was estimated to be 75,000 gallons.

The second overflow occurred between 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on May 24, with an estimated volume of 10,000 gallons, according to the notice.