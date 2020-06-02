Crime report

The following people reported Monday and Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that they were victims of armed robberies:

Juan Morales-Velasquez, N.C. 41 North, Lumberton; and Hunter Rich, Modest Road, Maxton.

The following break-ins were reported Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Kevin Chavis, Muffin Road, Rowland; and Tommy Baxley, Auston Road, Rowland.

The following thefts were reported Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Aubery Savannah, Warwick Mill Road, Lumberton; Frederica Jennette, Regan Church Road, Lumberton; Charles Brown, Bollinger Avenue, Lumberton; and Michael Locklear, Stallion Drive, Red Springs.