RCDRC cancels meeting

June 2, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Disaster Recovery Coalition has canceled its June 9 meeting and changed its long-term recovery meetings to a quarterly meeting schedule.

The June 9 meeting was canceled in order to follow the quarterly meeting schedule. Long-term recovery meetings will be held four times a year beginning with an annual meeting in January.

The coalition’s next meetings, which will be held via teleconference, are scheduled for 2 p.m. July 14 and Oct. 13. To attend the meetings, call 1-800-320-4330 and enter the access code 643812#.

The venue for the coalition’s annual meeting scheduled for 2 p.m. Jan. 12 is to be determined.

For more information, call the coalition at 910-370-1648 or email [email protected]