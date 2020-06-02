COVID-19 claims the lives of three more Robeson County residents

Related Articles

LUMBERTON — Three more deaths related the COVID-19 and 16 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus were reported Tuesday by the Robeson County Health Department.

The new numbers bring to 26 the number of county residents who have died after contracting COVID-19 and to 885 the number of confirmed cases since the first case was reported March 21. The latest three deaths are a 62-year-old man, and two women, ages 68 and 88. All three had underlying medical conditions, according to the Health Department.

Of the 16 new cases, 10 were males and six were females. The oldest person to test positive was 87 and the youngest was 11. Most, four, fell in the 50-64 age range.

Nine of the new cases were Hispanic and three were white. One each was African American and American Indian. Two case reports did not list race.

Eight of the new cases were tested at a private health-care provider’s drive-through site. Three were tested at the local hospital and three at the drive-through testing sites at Robeson Community College and the Lumbee Tribe Housing Authority. One each was tested at a private health-care provider and a hospital outside Robeson County.

The Health Department reminds residents there are no drive-through testing sites in Robeson County. But, appointments can be made at clinics offering testing.

Southeastern Regional Medical Center reported that as of Tuesday 21 patients are in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19, and 13 employees are in quarantine.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported that as of 12:05 p.m. Tuesday there are 28,889 confirmed cases in the state. There have been 921 deaths related to the virus, and 716 North Carolinians remain hospitalized.

The NCDHHS’ bi-weekly update on outbreaks at congregate living facilities listed a third death at Greenbrier of Fairmont residential care facility on Tuesday. The report did not include any more confirmed cases from the facility since Friday’s update, which listed 52 cases, 42 of which were residents.

WoodHaven Nursing, Alzheimer’s and Rehabilitation Care Center, an affiliate of Southeastern Regional Medical Center, had eight new cases, which brings the total of cases at that facility to 18. All but five of the cases were residents. Other nursing homes on the NCDHHS list were Pembroke Center, with two cases and one death, and Glenflora with two cases, unchanged since Friday.

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration issued an alert listing safety tips employers can follow to protect stockroom and loading dock workers in the retail industry from exposure to the coronavirus.

Safety measures employers can implement include:

— Stock displays (e.g., shelves and freezers) during slow periods or shifts during which stores are closed to minimize contact with the public;

— If stocking occurs while stores are open, use barriers or markers to physically separate shelf stockers from customers;

— Maintain at least 6 feet between co-workers and customers, where possible;

— Limit customer capacity in stores;

— Coordinate with vendors and delivery companies to minimize contact between stockroom and loading dock worker and delivery drivers;

— Allow workers to wear masks to prevent spread of the virus;

— Encourage workers to report any safety and health concerns.