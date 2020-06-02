County celebrates graduates

Courtesy photo
Purnell Swett graduate Hannah Lockler, left, and her family don masks as they drive through the graduation ceremony at Purnell Swett on Monday.
Courtesy photo
Madison Ford, a Robeson County Early College graduate, turns her tassel after walking across the stage during the graduation ceremony on Monday.
Courtesy photo | David Leek
Elysha Strickland, a graduating Purnell Swett High School athlete, waves to the crowd at the Senior Cruise that took place Monday along Third Street in Pembroke. The Cruise took to the street after the commencement ceremonies held earlier at Purnell Swett High School.
Courtesy photo | David Leek
A crowd packs a pickup to honor graduating Purnell Swett High School senior Alyssa Locklear during the Senior Cruise in Pembroke. After the school’s commencement, graduates flooded the streets of Pembroke to received well-wishes from loved ones.
Courtesy photo
Purnell Swett High School graduates were honored Monday with a Senior Cruise in Pembroke after the school’s graduation ceremonies. The Cruise included seniors lining up at Deese and University roads and cruising down Third Street to Fuller’s Restaurant.
Jessica Horne | The Robesonian
Fairmont High School graduate Jacob Strickland poses Monday for a senior photo during the high school’s drive-through commencement ceremony as Assistant Principal Lorraine Murphy, left, looks on. Strickland was among about 194 graduates at the ceremony.
Jessica Horne | The Robesonian
Fairmont High School graduate Iyana Murphy, right; her mother, Serene Hardin, middle; and aunt Amanda Hardin were all smiles Monday before the high school’s drive-through commencement ceremony. The three were in line with about 193 other graduates.
Tomeka Sinclair | The Robesonian
Students prepare Monday to drive across the stage area at the drive-through graduation ceremony at Red Springs High School. The school’s 2020 class consisted of 150 graduates.
Courtesy photo
Zavon Newell poses Monday in front of a background after walking across the stage and receiving his diploma cover during Lumberton High School’s graduation ceremony.
Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian
St. Pauls High School teachers Mike Moses, left, and Susan Waldie wave Monday at Mackenzie Ransom as she rides through the parking lot after receiving her diploma at the graduation ceremony.
Courtesy photo
