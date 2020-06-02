County celebrates graduates

During a time clouded by the threat of COVID-19, sunshine and joy filled parking lots Monday at schools across Robeson County as graduating students received their diplomas during ceremonies orchestrated to meet restrictions on mass gatherings.

Car horns replaced the applause normally heard at traditional graduation ceremonies as St. Pauls High School honored its 233 graduates on the school’s front steps.

For many seniors, the drive-through ceremony took place after weeks of uncertainty about whether or not there would be an in-person graduation because of restrictions related to COVID-19. In a time of social distancing, St. Pauls’ graduation provided a little more breathing room for graduates and their families.

“To be honest, this is actually kind of nice. I prefer this better than being cooped up with a bunch of strangers that I don’t know,” graduate Shavannah Cartagena said. “It’s very nice and very spacious and free. It’s very more festive than the whole traditional ceremony.”

“Pomp and Circumstance” was played over speakers at the school and on a local FM radio stream. And even with a change in venue, there was no shortage of pomp or circumstance in the condensed ceremony.

Speeches were given by senior class officers and other high-ranking students. Jayla Locklear’s rendition of “Rise Up” by Andra Day prompted the chorus of car horns before the graduates got their minute in the spotlight as they received their diplomas. The teachers also got their chance to congratulate the graduates as they lined up in the teacher’s parking lot that was part of the exit route from the campus.

“We’re grateful to have the opportunity to be here with all that’s going on considering,” said Dean Tipton, whose son Austin graduated on Monday. “I was hoping for better. I was hoping to have the ritual ceremony, but unfortunately, we are going to make the best of what we got.”

Ideas for an online graduation originally were pitched, much to the displeasure of members of the senior class who wanted their chance to don caps and gowns and see their classmates one last time. For the first time since schools closed in mid-March for the remainder of the academic year and online learning was initiated, the class of 2020 reunited.

“At first I thought we were going to graduate on the computer or something like that. It feels good to see everybody smiling and back to normal,” graduate Zarron Glover said. “This is big. It makes me want to cry.”

Breonna Tolson-Tucker commended the Public Schools of Robeson County for making her in-person graduation possible, even if it was a drive-through event.

“I’m just happy, and I’m very appreciative that we got to do it this way instead of like other high schools where it is online,” she said. “I just appreciate the school system for putting all this together for us.”

As cars parked in front of the school before the start of the ceremony, the parking lot looked more like moments after a graduation ceremony, with classmates and friends grouping together to talk and take pictures.

“I think everybody is still enjoying it. We are going around talking to each other,” Austin Tipton said. “It’s a big milestone for us and it’s really special.”

Strength and perseverance through tough times was the message given to Red Springs High School’s 150 graduates during the drive-in and drive-through commencement ceremony that took place in the school’s parking lot. Cars decked out with balloons, and the names and faces of graduating seniors cluttered the parking lot Monday morning for what was “ideal weather” for a drive-through graduation.

No other graduating class in the school’s history has faced as many trials as the 2020 class, Red Springs Principal Jamal Campbell said during his commencement speech.

Students tuned into a radio station to hear Campbell’s remarks about the 2020 class and how they endured hurricanes Matthew and Florence, snowstorms and a pandemic, but still made it.

“Unfortunately, this is not the moment we all thought we would have to honor the graduates. But in true fashion, the class of 2020 pushed forward and is making the best of the situation,” he said. “I am forever proud of how this graduating class has continued to pave a way forward through so many obstacles.”

Baniz Zangana, Red Springs High’s valedictorian, described her school year as being nothing short of “chaotic,” but somehow she made it through and will be studying biology at The University of North Carolina come fall.

“We’ve endured a lot, with storms and now this pandemic” Zangana said. “It’s been a journey keeping up with my grades.”

Still, Zangana was thankful for the drive-through graduation no matter how unconventional.

“I’m grateful that we could at least come together and enjoy this moment even though its not the way we would have wanted to,” she said. “I’m just glad we could experience this.”

Jennifer Cobb is a parent who endured the struggle of having to celebrate the accomplishment of her graduate, Danielle McAllister, when graduation was postponed.

“We had party planned for her and everything. We had to go ahead and hold it because people showed up,” Cobb said.

By Monday, she too decided to have a positive attitude about the way things turned out.

“I won’t complain,” Cobb said. “There’s been some ups and downs, but through it all we got through the best we can. It’s been very challenging, but I knew my daughter would come out winning. This is her winning season.

“Through it all, God has blessed her.”

McAllister reinforced her mother’s attitude.

“It’s been tough but I’ve been able to get through it,” the graduate said.

Alex Martinez was thankful for the later graduation date. Had it not been postponed, he would not have made it.

“I wasn’t in the state when before they changed, so it’s pretty good that they did change it,” Martinez said.

Martinez plans to take a year off from school to work and earn some money.

“That way next year, when I do go to school, I’ll have some money for myself,” he said.

Fairmont High School Principal Kent Prater estimated about 194 students attended the drive-through commencement ceremony that started at 10 a.m. Monday. The graduation involved a lot of planning and was made possible by the high school’s staff, he said.

“We got a lot of dedicated staff,” Prater said.

After brief remarks from student speakers, cars began to make their way through the front parking lot to the front doors of the school.

Each student’s vehicle was given a number, which was used to identify students as their vehicles approached the stage set near the school building’s front entrance. As students names were called, they exited their vehicles, received diplomas from a table nearby and posed for a photograph, before leaving the school for the last time in their high school careers.

Students said they were not thrilled about the drive-through-style graduation, but did express appreciation for a formal in-person commencement ceremony.

Graduates Vernie Hunt and Jolena McArthur posed for photos near a van filled with members of McArthur’s family before the ceremony started.

Hunt said he felt “kind of crushed” that he didn’t get a traditional high school commencement ceremony.

“I kind of always dreamed of waking across the stage,” Hunt said.

But, he was grateful to turn his tassel, he said.

“It’s not what I expected it to be, but at least I get to graduate,” McArthur said.

The former South Robeson High student said the school consolidation that forced her to finish her high school career at Fairmont wasn’t the worst experience, but it could’ve been better.

“It’s been a rough journey, but it’s been a good one,” McArthur said.

Her former school now operates as South Robeson Intermediate, housing grades six through eight.

Hunt will begin his career as a U.S. Marine on July 2, when he travels to Parris Island, South Carolina, for training. McArthur plans to attend Fayetteville Technical Community College to eventually pursue a career in law enforcement as a detective.

Fairmont High junior Rebecca White, who acted as a marshal at the ceremony, said she wished her senior friends had a different outcome for graduation, but is happy for them, nonetheless.

“I’m just glad that they’re having a ceremony,” White said.

Family members of Golden Tornado graduates said they were thankful for the ceremony.

“I thought it was going to be sad, but this is beautiful,” said Yvette Brunson, who watched her first and only granddaughter, Ricari Davis, graduate.

Davis’ mother, Tanisha Spencer, who stood by the vehicle decorated to honor Davis on her big day, said she was relieved to be attending the ceremony.

“I’m just glad, you know, they were able to transition and be excited about this graduation,” Spencer said.

Former Golden Tornado Burlester Edwards, who drove his niece Keshania Edwards to the stage Monday, also shared words of appreciation.

“It’s a positive thing, just doing what we have to do,” he said.