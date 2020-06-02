Red Springs commissioners delay action on proposed budget until Monday

Robesonian

Commissioners to take up proposed spending plan Monday

Jessica Horne Staff writer
RED SPRINGS — The Board of Commissioners here postponed the decision to approve a budget for fiscal year 2020-2021 until Monday.

The commissioners scheduled a special called budget workshop meeting for 6 p.m. Monday to discuss the budget and make changes before bringing the spending plan up for an approval vote during the same meeting.

The proposed budget is $10,089,437, an increase of $455,048 over the current fiscal year’s initial proposed $9.6 million budget. No increases in taxes or water fees are projected in the 2020-21 budget, according to Town Manager David Ashburn.

The impacts of COVID-19 add challenges and “uncertainty” to drafting a spending plan in the coming year, Ashburn said.

Gov. Roy Cooper’s May 30 order that extends the prohibition of utility shutoffs for nonpayment through July 20 could affect projections, as the town is forced to bear the cost of providing the utility service, he said.

“Nobody knows how it’s going to affect property tax,” Ashburn said.

And, the town anticipates a 15% decrease in sales tax collections, he said.

“We’re trying to stay pretty tight because there’s such an unknown,” the town manager said.

The General Fund is budgeted at $3,837,845, the Water Sewer Fund $1,600,842 and Electric Fund $4,550,000 in the proposed spending plan.

The town will have a little more than $300,000 in reserve cash flow funds, he said.

In other business, the board decided to cancel the annual July 4 Festival amid concerns of spreading COVID-19.

Commissioners also approved paying the preliminary engineering cost of $21,500 to Resource Institute Incorporated for the assessment of stormwater systems through town. The assessment by the stream restoration company based in Winston-Salem will be used to provide a cost for clearing ditches in town and Big Raft Swamp.

The town will then pursue a grant to help cover the estimated cost of the ditch-clearing project, Ashburn said.

About five years ago, the town paid about $10,000 to remove beavers from the swamp, Mayor Edward Henderson said.

“That was merely putting a Band-Aid on the problem,” he said.

Henderson said he supports the ditch-clearing project.

“This is a decision to protect the citizens of this town, which I think is what we’re here for,” Ashburn said.

Also approved by the commissioners Tuesday was allowing the Communities in Schools organization to hold summer camp at John M. McNeill Farmer’s Market on West Fourth Avenue on the condition that safety guidelines set forth by the governor are followed and the organization assumes liability for children.

The town also renewed an agreement with Robeson Community College that will allow classes to continue in the American Legion building on East Third Avenue.

No action was taken on a request from Robeson County Library Director Katie Fountain for an increase of $1,420 in funding for the next fiscal year. If approved at a later date, the money added to the town’s annual allotment of $10,600 would help cover operating expenses and personnel costs at McMillan Memorial Library and be used to craft a five-year strategic plan for making improvements to the library system.

Commissioners said the request would be considered when the 2020-2021 fiscal year budget is approved.

The board also tabled a request by Don Oxendine to buy grave plots in a flooded area of the town’s cemetery until more information is provided at the July 7 meeting.

Commissioners also shared condolences on the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, which has sparked protests across America.

“It is real. It’s hurting,” Mayor Pro Tem Chris Edmonds said. “Try to put yourself in the position of the family…just try to think of that as your family member, your loved one and before reacting, just be considerate.”

Henderson called Floyd’s death a crime.

“I pray for peace and healing in our nation,” he said.

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]

