Zakat Foundation to give away food

June 3, 2020 Tomeka Sinclair News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — The Zakat Foundation will be distributing 22 pallets of produce at the Lumberton Islamic Center Thursday and Friday.

The foundation will give out free boxes of fruits and vegetables starting at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday and Friday beginning at 2 p.m.

The center is located at 104 S. Chestnut St.

The Zakat Foundation is an Islamic charitable foundation based in Chicago. The Foundation first made its presence known in Lumberton four years ago in the wake of the destruction caused by Hurricane Matthew. Since then, the Islamic Center of Lumberton has continued to work with the city to support recovery efforts.