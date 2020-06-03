Red Springs’ spending plan focus of Monday meeting

June 3, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

RED SPRINGS — The Board of Commissioners here has scheduled a special meeting on Monday to discuss the budget for fiscal year 2020-2021.

The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. and will be livestreamed on Facebook.

To join the budget workshop/town board meeting click the following link: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100012460697892.

For more information, call Town Clerk Barbara McColl at 910-843-5849.