Fairmont leaders use caution in crafting 2020-21 budget

Jessica Horne Staff writer
FAIRMONT — Commissioners here are moving forward with a fiscal year 2020-21 budget that includes no increases in fees or taxes and a 2% pay raise for town employees.

The pay raise is effective Jan. 1.

The budget, reviewed Tuesday during a budget workshop in the Fairmont-South Robeson Heritage Center, does include a $242,025 increase in Water Sewer Fund Revenue and Expenditure. The increase is intended to address drainage and to make necessary repairs to the town’s sewer systems, interim Town Manager Ricky Harris said.

The town is “hoping to solve some of the problems with water and sewer” with the additional funding in the budget, he said.

The town is making cautious decisions in budget planning based on the state’s predictions concerning the possible financial affects of COVID-19. One decision includes a General Fund Revenue and Expenditure estimate of $2,055,487, which is $47,650 less than the previous year.

The town also is anticipating a 3% decrease in sales tax revenue, which is reflected in the budget, Harris said.

“We’ve been very conservative with our sales tax,” Harris said of the estimate.

The town also has set aside $15,000 to $20,000 in the budget to lease a street sweeper that will improve the town’s appearance, he said.

Other budget increases include adding $2,000 to last year’s $3,000 allotment for the South Robeson Rescue Unit to pay fuel expenses and a $500 increase in money given to United Way of Robeson County, bringing the town’s contribution to $1,000.

Commissioners also discussed but made no decisions Tuesday about finding a funding source to help the town remove abandoned homes, the owners of which owed nearly $8,000 in back taxes in January. The 2019-2020 budget did not include enough money for the removal of the homes.

A public hearing on the proposed 2020-21 spending plan has been scheduled for the commissioners’ 6 p.m. June 16 meeting. The meeting will be in the Fairmont-South Robeson Heritage Center, located at 207 S. Main St., and livestreamed on the town’s Facebook page.

