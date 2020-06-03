Number of Robeson County residents to get COVID-19 rises by 20

LUMBERTON — Twenty more Robeson County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, the local Health Department reported Wednesday.
The number of county residents who have tested positive now stands at 905. Twenty-six residents have died as a result of the novel coronavirus.
Of the 20 new cases, 11 were males and nine were females, according to the Health Department. The oldest person to test positve was 91 years old and the youngest, 4. The most, 6, fell into the 25-49 age range.
Five each of the new cases were African American and white. Two were American Indian and three Hispanic. Five reports did not list race.
Ten of the new cases were tested at the local hospital. Five were tested by a private health-care provider, two at a hospital outside Robeson County, and one each at a local quick care, the county Health Department and a drive-through testing site operated by a private health-care provider.
“A question was asked why the NCDHHS Dashboard numbers and the numbers published daily through this means do not match,” said Bill Smith, county Health Department director. “Numbers published here are from reports/lab results received by the Health Department and screened by staff . The numbers at the state level are based on laboratories reporting to them. There are several labs that are slow or delinquent in reporting, which creates the difference in the numbers being posted.”
Southeastern Regional Medical Center reported that as of Wednesday 21 patients are in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19, and 12 employees are in quarantine.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported that as of 11:41 a.m. Wednesday there are 30,777 confirmed cases in the state. There have been 939 deaths related to the virus, and 684 North Carolinians remain hospitalized.
The North Carolina Senate voted unanimously Tuesday to make available another $300 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds to Gov. Roy Cooper’s administration to cover additional government expenses incurred because of the virus. The legislation, which now goes to the House of Representatives, would raise the amount distributed from North Carolina’s share of federal funds to Cooper’s state budget office for government operations to $370 million. The money could be used in part to pay overtime at state institutions and to buy personal protective equipment and to pay for COVID-19 testing at state prisons.
The state legislature approved in May distributing close to half of the state’s $3.5 billion allocation from Congress for things like schools, hospitals, local governments and researchers.
House and Senate budget-writers also are advancing several spending bills using state funds for the next fiscal year. Republican leaders have said they won’t seek to approve an omnibus budget measure for next year given the state’s $4 billion decline in projected revenue through mid-2021 due to the economic downturn.
The full Senate on Tuesday voted to spend $2 million on military community initiatives and $16 million for infrastructure expenses at Western Carolina University. The House approved some spending bills last week.