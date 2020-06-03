Crime report

June 3, 2020 Robesonian News 0

Alex Locklear reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was seriously injured after someone assaulted him with a weapon on Red Hill Road in Maxton.

Kier Glover reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was the victim of a break-in that occurred on Snake Road in Lumberton.

Dennis Locklear reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was the victim of a theft that occurred on Albert Road in Pembroke.

Murio McRae reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was the victim of an assault by someone with a weapon that occurred in Rowland.