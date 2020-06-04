Two people die in two shootings

June 3, 2020
Staff report

LUMBERTON — Two people have died in separate shooting incidents in the past two days, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

About 2:37 a.m. Wednesday deputies responded to 4083 Red Hill Road in Maxton in reference to a subject shot during an armed robbery, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Upon the arrival, deputies found Alexander H. Locklear, 34, of Maxton, inside his residence suffering from a gunshot wound. Locklear was taken to Scotland Memorial Hospital and died of his injuries.

A shooting Tuesday in Pembroke left one person dead and two people injured, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The motive for the shootings was an altercation between family members. The details of the resulting investigation were discussed with the Robeson County District Attorney’s Office and it was determined no charges will be filed at this time.

Deputies and investigators responded about 6:15 Tuesday to 72 Chad Drive Pembroke in reference to three subjects shot. Gary Justin Helsel, 26, of High Point, was found dead of a gunshot wound. James Brandon Helsel, 25, of High Point, and Debra Clark, 47, of Pembroke were taken to an undisclosed medical center for treatment. Clark was treated for her injuries and released. Helsel still was in the hospital Wednesday evening, but was expected to recover from his injuries. Gary and James Helsel are brothers and originally from Pembroke. Clark is related to the brothers.

During the investigation multiple firearms and a knife were located and seized, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Ryan Franklin Locklear, 23, of East White Pond Road in Fairmont, was charged with possession of firearm by a convicted felon and given a $10,000 unsecured bond.

Both cases are being investigated by Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide and Criminal Investigations divisions. Anyone with information about the cases is asked to contact Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.