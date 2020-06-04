Shooting leaves 1-year-old, child’s father hospitalized

Staff report

RED SPRINGS — Police here are trying to learn the motive for a Wednesday night shooting that sent a 1-year-old child to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, and left the child’s 27-year-old father hospitalized.

The shooting took place about 11:30 p.m. at Sixth Avenue and Main Street, according to the Red Springs Police Department. While a family of three traveling in a yellow 2001 Ford Mustang was stopped at the intersection a dark vehicle pulled up to the driver’s side of the Mustang and began shooting into the vehicle with a “high-powered weapon.”

A bullet struck the father, who was driving, in the upper body, according to the police department. A bullet also struck the 1-year-old, who was seated behind his father. The child was airlifted to an undisclosed medical facility, and the father was treated at a local hospital. The father’s injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.

No updates were available on the conditions of the child or father as of Thursday afternoon.

Also injured in the shooting was the child’s mother, who was struck in the face by shattered glass, according to interim Police Chief Kimothy Monroe.

Detectives were assisted at the scene by personnel from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office and the State Highway Patrol, Monroe said.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Red Springs Police Department at 910-843-3454 and ask for Detective Hausler or call 911.