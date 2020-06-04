Sheriff’s Office make arson arrest

Staff report
LUMBERTON — A 57-year-old Lumberton man was arrested Tuesday as the result of an arson investigation, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Wallace Kinlaw Jr. was charged with second-degree arson and unauthorized use of motor vehicle, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Kinlaw was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond.

Deputies responded about 10:47 p.m. Monday to a call about a residence on fire on the 400 block of Rolling Lane in Lumberton, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The homeowner also said her vehicle had been stolen.

The Robeson County Emergency Operations Center, State Highway Patrol, and multiple fire departments, including East Howellsville Fire Department, assisted in the investigation.