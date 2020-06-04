Sheriff’s Office make arson arrest

June 03, 2020
LUMBERTON — The 2020-2021 fiscal year budget that includes no increase in the tax rate or utility rate was approved Wednesday by the City Council.
The $92,087,255 budget was added to Wednesday’s agenda by Council two weeks ago after slight changes were made to the initial recommendations from City Manager Wayne Horne. The approved budget is a $2.3 million decrease from the fiscal year 2019-2020 spending plan.
The 2020-21 budget includes city employees receiving a 3% pay increase starting in January. It’s the second straight year workers will get a cost-of-living increase.
While keeping the tax rate a 65 cents per $100 worth of property, the budget includes an increase in deposits for water, electric and sewer services. The deposit to turn on electric and water services increased from $250 to $350, $200 to $300 for electricity, and $50 to $75 for water and sewer.
The budget unveiled a Social Security verification deposit with the deposit increases. In the past there have been cases of residents moving and leaving behind unpaid balances and they provided no Social Security number, making it difficult for the city to track down the debtor. If a new resident does not provide a Social Security number when applying for utilities, the deposit will be $450 for water and electric or electric only, and $150 for water and sewer only.
In light of a racial injustice protest planned for Sunday afternoon, Councilman John Cantey requested a curfew be put in place for after sunset. The request was sparked by incidents of violence erupted during otherwise peaceful protests in cities across the nation.
The protest Sunday is to start at the Lumberton outdoor flea market on Fifth Street at 2 p.m. Participants will march to the Downtown Plaza, where there will be speakers. Afterward the protesters will march back to the flea market.
Cantey said the protest will be over by 4 p.m.
“By working with the organizer, we can control the outcome a little better,” Cantey said. “By learning from other cities, I’d like to go ahead and ask the mayor for a curfew that would go into place a few hours after the rally. It’s not our in-town people, it’s the agitators from other areas across our state and other cities that we are worried about that may not have the rally message in mind, but are bent on destruction.”
Mayor Bruce Davis said a curfew decision will be made in the next couple of days.
“We will certainly keep that in mind,” Davis said. “We will talk to the chief (of police) and the staff will make a decision on this. We may not make it today, but we will make it Wednesday or Thursday.”
A change in the floodgate project has reduced the cost of the flood-control project by a little more than $17,000. Council members approved the change in the engineering contract with Atkins Global that brings the total cost of the contract to $1,300,844.97.
The reduction is a result of the N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency taking over the project’s environmental assessment, saving $64,019.99 and the N.C. Dam Safety Program charging $46,942.80 for permitting of the floodgate, leading to $17,077.16 in savings.
The floodgate is to go across VFW Road and the adjacent railroad tracks near the Interstate 95 bridge. During recent hurricanes, the location was a point of water flow that flooded South and West Lumberton.
Also on Wednesday, Council approved firms to oversee the administrative and geotechnical services for the berm that will be built around Rempac Foam’s plant.
Hartigan Management was given the bid to administer the Community Development Block Grant on the project and will be paid using a portion of the grant funding.
Public Works Director Rob Armstrong said work is about to commence on the earthen berm, and S&ME was awarded the $7,920 contract to oversee construction.
“One of the city’s responsibilities is to ensure that contractor is achieving the correct density and compaction while building the earthen berm around the building,” he said. “The firm will be on-site periodically after so many cubic yards of dirt is moved and they will do testing. This is kind of a new approach we are taking.”
This service will be paid using savings and deductions realized by changing the project’s pump system to the same pump system used at the city’s water plant berm. This eliminated the need for a different spare pump and parts.
In other action Wednesday, Council approved awarding the $10,000 contract to administer the Community Development Block Grant on the Meadow Branch Floodplain Restoration to Hartigan Management Enterprises. The project will be paid for using a $150,000 Environmental Enhancement Grant.
Hartigan Management also was awarded a $17,500 contract to administer the NC Department of Commerce Building Reuse Grant for Southeastern Regional Medical Center’s Gibson Cancer Center.
Council also approved Public Work’s purchase of a 36-inch concrete saw at a cost of $30,687.60.