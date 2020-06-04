City imposes curfew that starts Friday and ends Tuesday morning

LUMBERTON — City leaders have imposed a curfew that begins 9 p.m. Friday in response to looting events in other cities that followed the death of George Floyd on May 25 in Minneapolis.

The curfew is effective 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily Friday through Tuesday morning, according to a State of Emergency proclamation dated today and signed by Mayor Bruce Davis.

Since the death of Floyd after he was restrained by a Minneapolis police officer, protests have erupted across the nation. Some have turned violent and left many businesses and city buildings damaged and/or looted.

“Whereas the City of Lumberton fully supports the 1st Amendment, and all constitutional rights of the citizens, and the right of all to speak and protest peacefully and lawfully, including but not limited to addressing the very unfortunate death of Mr. George Floyd,” the proclamation reads in part.

During the hours of curfew there is “an eminent threat of, or existing conditions that have caused or will cause, widespread or severe damage, injury, loss of life or property, and public safety authorities will be unable to maintain public order or afford adequate protection for lives or property,” according to the proclamation.

The proclamation declares all firearms laws will be strictly enforced within city limits, and the curfew does not apply to first responders or emergency and medical personnel.

“Those going to and returning from gainful employment shall be exempted with reasonable documentation or other proof of such employment,” the proclamation reads in part.

The added measures are “necessary” to “maintain order” and protect the public health, safety and property of Lumberton residents, according to the proclamation.