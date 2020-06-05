Pet of the week

June 5, 2020
Trojan is available for adoption at the Robeson County Humane Society. He is an American Bull Terrier who is sweet-natured dog who happens to be missing a leg. Trojan was attacked by another dog and had severe nerve damage to his front right leg. Efforts were made to save the leg, but it was too damaged and the decision was made to amputate. Call 910-738-8282 or send an email to [email protected] for more information. Trojan’s adoption fee is $200, with an approved application. The Humane Society is located at 3180 West Fifth Street in Lumberton.

