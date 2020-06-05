PSRC Board of Education to hold virtual meeting Tuesday

June 5, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — The Board of Education for the Public Schools of Robeson County will hold a virtual meeting Tuesday because of public health concerns related to the spread of COVID-19.

The meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. can be seen by clicking the following link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nDzNMwHDVds&feature=youtu.be.

Agenda items to be discussed are personnel, service recognition, updates to curriculum, instruction and the staff plan, EC Service Provider contracts, Red Cross Shelters Memorandum of Understanding, CARES Act, athletic trainers, and Robeson Community College board of trustees.

Public comments must be submitted by noon Tuesday through the following link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdkQsGALUFowqe-1Ieq5GmKABZYv3w163dMa5owzQf8RoX3rQ/viewform.