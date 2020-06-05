Coronavirus forces adjustments in support program for new teachers

Hunt Related Articles

PEMBROKE — With the state’s educational system having to adjust to remote and virtual learning because of COVID-19, The University of North Carolina at Pembroke’s New Teacher Support Program has had to adapt to a new way of supporting new classroom instructors.

“In March, education in North Carolina changed drastically and swiftly for both students and educators,” said Karen Granger, regional director of UNCP’s New Teacher Support Program. “During an unprecedented time, support for students and teachers would be paramount.”

In addition to Granger, the program at UNCP consists of a team of three coaches. They are Carrie Brewington, who coaches the school district in Bladen County; Jami Graham, who coaches in the Innovative School District, the Public Schools of Robeson County and Whiteville City Schools; and Denise Hunt, the lead instructional coach for the region, who coaches in the Scotland County Schools and PSRC.

The group is responsible for mentoring 77 teachers in five districts.

The program traditionally centers on intense face-ace coaching for beginning teachers by holding weekly meetings, Granger said. These weekly meetings are supported with telephone calls, text messages, emails and virtual sessions.

District partners have worked together to collaborate on professional development sessions. Instructional coaches observed, co-taught and modeled. They provided resources and helped beginning teachers understand school data. Coaches developed relationships with beginning teachers and district partners that focused on what is best for students’ cognitive and social-emotional needs — all focused on the human condition.

“We make contact with teachers once a week, we are in their classrooms, we are observing, we’re helping them process data — model, co-teach, we kinda do it all,” Hunt said. “We observe, provide feedback and we model for them.”

Because of recent events, the program has quickly molded itself to be what new teachers need during these times.

“Our team is phenomenal,” Hunt said. “We really went about reimagining and rethinking our work.”

In the first few days, the regional team listened and talked with teachers about their anxieties as conversations about virtual learning became louder, and the possibility of those teachers not seeing their students became stronger.

“We really just wanted to open up channels of communications with our teachers across the region,” Hunt said.

The support then shifted to providing teachers and district personnel with resources and strategies as virtual learning became the new normal.

As the weeks have passed, the group has found new coaching structures that focus on virtual strategies and collaborations to support the students’ needs and education, while remaining focused on the human condition, Granger said.

“We started to bring in some guest speakers to touch on some of those hot-button, tough topics like self-care,” Hunt said. “Our teachers are not taking care of themselves. When you’re in a humanities profession, you preach self-care really well but you don’t practice it.”

Carrie Brewington said the transition has been a success so far.

“Because the transition to remote learning was unexpected, many of my teachers initially felt unprepared to deliver instruction in a virtual format,” Brewington said. “But as the weeks passed, they continued to surprise themselves as they met each challenge with optimism and perseverance. Though I haven’t been able to meet each teacher face-to-face, our communication remains consistent and meaningful.”

Hunt said the group is preparing for any and all scenarios when facing the upcoming school year.

“We’re all poised to intuitively do what we need to do to make it work,” Hunt said. “If that means we’re hybrid and our districts let us come in one or a couple of days a week, we’re doing network planning on doing that. If our districts want us to plan on being virtual, we’re doing that.

“We’re planning on each scenario that could possibly arrive.”

Granger believes the program is necessary for the retention of new teachers, now so more than ever. She said teachers who participate in the North Carolina New Teacher Support Program are 80% more likely to return to their same districts the next year.

“Given the uncertainty surrounding schools for next year, these beginning teachers returning to their same districts will be such an important factor to the success of our children providing continuity so important for supporting student growth and development,” she said.

Karen Granger, the regional director of UNCP’s New Teacher Support Program, contributed to this article.