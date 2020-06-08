Crime report

Avery Sweat Jr. reported Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was the victim of an armed robbery that occurred on Allendale Drive in Pembroke.

The following break-ins were reported Friday through Sunday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Tanisha Moody, Patsy Drive, Lumberton; Lashawn McDuffie, Lovette Road, Lumberton; Author Locklear, Mary C Road, St. Pauls; Marcus Moore, Turkey Branch Road, Fairmont; Wayne Bass, North Fayetteville Street, Lumber Bridge; Unknown, Crestwood Drive, Lumberton; International Pentecostal Holiness Church Bethel, Shaw Mill Road, St. Pauls; Angelica Bullard, Pine Log Road, Lumberton; and William Jolly, Norment Road, Lumberton.

The following thefts were reported Friday through Sunday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Bryan Hunt, Miller Road, Fairmont; Jerry Chavis, Oriole Road, Lumberton; Sonny Jones, Strawdy Avenue, Shannon; Vance Lamm, Beverly Circle, Lumberton; Harmony Smith, Douglas Street, Lumberton; Jessica Jimenez, Michelle Odum Road, Lumber Bridge; Arnold Jones, Snipes Road, Red Springs; Jamaricus Graham, Butler Road, Fairmont; Jessica Thompson, Hazel Road, Pembroke; Dollar General Incorporated, Union Chapel Road, Pembroke; Robbin Scott, Gough Street, Pembroke; Kari Blake, East Parkton Tobermory Road, Parkton; and Katie Oxendine, Pleasant Hope Road, Lumberton.

Jeremy Lowery reported Friday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was the victim of an assault by someone with a weapon on Gurney Drive in Maxton.

Stephen Adams, of Lakeside Drive in Lumberton, reported Thursday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole a Craftsman heater and Graco Magnum ProX17 Cart Airless Paint Sprayer from his garage.