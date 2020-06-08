No violence at 2 events in city

The Rev. Tyrone Watson, president of the Robeson County NAACP, gives an impassioned speech Sunday in downtown Lumberton during the Robeson County Peace Rally for Social Injustice.

People of all ages and and many races take part Sunday in the fight against racism and police brutality during the Robeson County Peace Rally for Social Injustice.

Demonstrators fill the downtown plaza in Lumberton Sunday during a peaceful rally on behalf of George Floyd, a black man who died May 25 after being pinned under the knee of a white Minneapolis police officer.

Demonstrators have a moment of silence Sunday for victims of social injustice during the Robeson County Peace Rally for Social Injustice in downtown Lumberton.

Protesters hold up signs Sunday displaying “Black Lives Matter” and other messages justice during one of two protests in Lumberton. The protests were among many held throughout the nation for the past two weeks in remembrance of George Floyd, who died May 25 in Minneapolis after being arrested by a police officer, and other victims of social injustice.

LUMBERTON — Passion and peace were the hallmarks of a day of protest Sunday in Lumberton as more than 200 people gathered to march for social injustice during two separate events.

The first rally began with a march from CVS Pharmacy to Bob’s Jewel Shop on Fayetteville Road. It was organized by Stargell Love, who led a peaceful march the week before. The protest, which attracted about 90 participants, went “very well,” he said.

“We had a nice, peaceful protest. We had no negative comments. We had no negativity coming towards us,” Love said. “I think it’s a good thing that we had these both around the same time.”

The second was the Robeson County Peace Rally for Social Injustice, which took place an hour later and a few miles away. The Rally consisted of a march from the Lumberton flea market on Fifth Street to the downtown plaza.

The protests were among many peaceful demonstrations that took place Sunday across the nation seeking to honor George Floyd, a black man who died May 25 after being pinned under the knee of a white Minneapolis police officer, and other victims of social injustice.

Lumberton was placed under a curfew over the weekend in hopes of preventing the violence, destruction of property and looting experienced by cities across the nation where protests have led to rioting since Floyd’s death. It was expected to last until 6 a.m. Tuesday, but an order signed by Mayor Bruce Davis rescinded the curfew about 6 p.m. Sunday.

“There was no reason to continue the order,” Davis said. “We saw no reason to continue to inconvenience people.”

Lumberton Police Chief Michael McNeill said Sunday’s demonstrations proved that Lumberton took the more peaceful route.

“It went well,” McNeill said Monday. “I’m so proud of the city of Lumberton and our community. There were no problems at either rally, no violence, no damage, no nothing. It went off without a hitch.”

McNeill had firsthand experience of the rally. He set aside his uniform and joined other officers in marching alongside demonstrators in the downtown rally. It was important for the department to show unity and solidarity within the community, the police chief said.

“We just come together when things like this happen,” McNeill said. “We wanted to make sure our citizens are being heard.

“Our training doesn’t dictate what has been going on with the George Floyd case. Law enforcement should treat people the way they would want to be treated themselves. We are all human beings.”

At the downtown rally more than 100 people, young and old and representing several races, came out to pound the Second Street pavement and over the Lumber River. As they marched, several motorist threw their fists out car windows to show support for the cause.

Chants such as “What do we want? Justice! When do we want? Now,” “George Floyd,” and “No justice! No peace,” were shouted by participants led by city Councilman Chris Howard.

When the demonstrators reached the plaza, speeches were made and statements read aloud on behalf of Mayor Davis and Public Schools of Robeson County Superintendent Shanita Wooten, who were not able to attend.

City Councilman John Cantey rang a bell nine times in remembrance of the 8 minutes and 46 seconds Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin kept his knee on Floyd’s neck.

“We will continue to come together until every oppressor in this nation gets their foot off our necks,” Cantey said.

Demonstrators expressed a variety of reasons for why they took part in the rally. But they all shared one goal: abolishing racial injustice.

At one point in the march, 11-year-old Za’Niah Lowery took control of the megaphone to lead her own chants. She said she is doing this for “civil rights.”

“This is what Martin Luther King would have wanted,” Lowery said.

Sarah Rogers, 18, said she came out to use her “white privilege” to help eradicate police brutality among African Americans.

“I’m out here to protest police brutality, specifically with black men and black people in general,” Rogers said. “These injustices have been going on for way too long, and they’ve been going on for hundreds of years, for generations.

“This is the last generation they’re going to mess with. We’re going to put a stop to this. The white silence, that needs to end. I’m gonna speak on it ‘til I can’t speak on it anymore.”

The North Carolina A&T State University student was accompanied by her fellow Lumberton High School graduate, 19-year-old Jocelyn Morrison.

“This isn’t the only event we’ve been to, but this is our first event for Black Lives Matter,” Rogers said. “We’ve been to the Women’s Marches back in 2017.”

Tiffany Mosley, of Fayetteville, gave an impassioned, tear-filled outcry in the center of the plaza when protesters were calling out the names of those whose lives were lost to police brutality and racial profiling.

“How many were not filmed,” Mosley said. “I’m tired. My people have done the right thing over and over and over and we keep getting stepped on. George Floyd was the catalyst but that wasn’t what made the pressure cooker go up.”

During a speech, Robeson County NAACP President Tyrone Watson spoke of his experience with racism as a black man.

“It hurts deeps in the core because we are being persecuted, we’re being looked down, we’re being looked upon for something we can’t change. We can’t change the color of our skin and I know God didn’t make a mistake when he made black people, when he made brown people, when he made white people, and when he made red people.

“This is the not because of one man’s death. One man’s death brought to light what we have been going through all of our lives. It’s because of systematic racism.”

Tomeka Sinclair can be reached at tsinclair@www.robesonian.com or 910-416-5865.