Police arrest Lumberton man after vehicle chase into Hoke County

June 8, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Staff report
LUMBERTON — A 31-year-old Lumberton man faces multiple charges after a vehicle chase involving gunfire ended in Hoke County on Sunday.

Emanuel Lee McPherson, of Budget Inn, was charged with three counts of felony assault on law enforcement officers by using a firearm, two counts of felony first-degree kidnapping, one count of simple possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, and failure to wear a seat belt while in a forward motion, according to the Lumberton Police Department.

McPherson was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $1 million secured bond, according to the police department.

He also was charged for outstanding warrants related to multiple felony probation violations, one count of failed to register as a sex offender, failed to report and several curfew violations. McPherson also was charged with three counts of felony larceny and three counts of misdemeanor larceny in Cumberland County.

He received no bond on the felony probation warrants and an additional $21,000 bond for the other charges, according to the police department.

On Sunday, a Lumberton police officer conducted a traffic stop of a Toyota Camry just after 12:30 p.m. near Seventh Street Road and Linwood Avenue after observing that the front seat passenger was not wearing a seat belt, according to the police department.

The vehicle, operated by 55-year-old Anthony Locklear, of Budget Inn, fled the traffic stop and began traveling down Linwood Avenue, according to the police department. McPherson, a passenger in the Camry, is accused of firing multiple shots at officers during the resulting police pursuit.

The vehicle’s speed during the pursuit was not recorded on police reports.

The pursuit led into St. Pauls, where officers recovered the handgun, which was thrown from the vehicle near Blanchard Road and Highway 20, according to the police department.

Locklear stopped the vehicle near Gold Hill Road in Hoke County where the McPherson was arrested without incident. Also, in the vehicle at the time of the chase was 31-year-old Brittany Hammonds, of Budget Inn.

“The Lumberton Police Department would like to thank Lumberton Communications Center, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office and the federal Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms for their assistance concerning this incident,” a statement from the police department reads.

The incident was not related to any of the Sunday protests or demonstrations in honor of George Floyd, according to the police department.