VFDs get needed cash

Sterlings Township Volunteer Fire Department’s Fire Chief Clayton Wood receives a $5,000 grant Monday from North Carolina Insurance Commissioner and State Fire Marshal Mike Causey as Chief State Fire Marshal Brian Taylor looks on. The money is a part of a $500,000 Blue Cross Blue Shield grant awarded to volunteer fire departments across the state.
LUMBERTON — Two volunteer fire departments in Robeson County were awarded $5,000 each on Monday to pay for safety equipment.
The awards to Sterlings Township and Pine Terrace volunteer fire departments were made possible through a Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina grant of $500,000 distributed among rural fire departments across North Carolina, said Mike Causey, state insurance commissioner and fire marshal.
The local fire departments were presented their shares of the grant money at Robeson County’s Emergency Operations Center.
They were among 94 fire departments in 37 counties across the state to receive a share, Causey said. The money is to be used to pay for safety equipment such as turnout gear and safety vests.
The Office of the State Fire Marshal is proud to partner with the insurance agency in helping rural fire departments address financial needs, Causey said.
“Volunteer fire departments have suffered for a long time in North Carolina, and nationally, because it’s very difficult to recruit volunteers these days and it’s equally difficult to keep them on as well,” Causey said.
Cost also is an issue, especially for departments that depend heavily on fundraising efforts, which were halted by COVID-19, he said. And the office of the State Fire Marshal hopes the funding will help support each department’s efforts to keep their communities safe.
Both of the local grant recipients get less than $50,000 each year in fire taxes, said Stephanie Chavis, Robeson County’s Emergency Management director.
“It’s tough,” said Clayton Wood, Sterlings Township’s fire chief. “Anything that we can get from the state is greatly appreciated.”
Challenges in operating a volunteer fire department are often cost-associated, he said.
“We really micromanage what money goes out,” Wood said with a laugh.
The grant money will be used to help the department buy equipment for personal safety and use on firetrucks, he said.
And the 22-member Sterlings Township VFD is not alone in its needs.
Pine Terrace Volunteer Fire Department, which had several members lose their homes during hurricanes Matthew and Florence, also welcomed the grant money.
“It feels really good after going through what we’ve been through,” said George McEwen, Pine Terrace assistant fire chief.
The department’s station was damaged by 4 feet of floodwater during Hurricane Matthew in October 2016.
Now it can move forward with the purchase of a new hose and the replacement of other safety equipment thanks to the grant, he said.
“It makes things worth being in Emergency Services. Showing that people care.” McEwen said of the grant. “Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”
