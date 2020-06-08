Three more Robeson County residents die after contracting COVID-19

Smith
LUMBERTON — The county Health Department reported Monday that three more Robeson County residents have died as a result of COVID-19, the same day the state health agency reported the number of virus-related deaths in North Carolina has risen above 1,000.
The latest county residents to die after contracting the novel coronavirus are a 50-year-old woman who tested positive two weeks ago, an 86-year-old woman who tested positive this past week, and an 82-year-old woman who tested positive upon admission to a health-care facility, according to the local Health Department. Their deaths bring to 31 the number of virus-related deaths in Robeson County.
The number of confirmed cases in the county rose to 983 Monday after 38 more cases were reported, according to the county Health Department.
Of the new cases, 21 were male and 17 were female. The oldest person to test positive was 82 years old and the youngest was 9. Most of the 38 new cases, 16, fell in the 25-49 age range.
Monday’s reported cases included eight Hispanics, seven African Americans, six American Indians and one white. Sixteen of the case reports did not list race.
Seventeen of the cases were tested at a local hospital, and six at hospitals outside Robeson County. Eight were tested at private health-care providers, four at drive-through testing sites operated by pharmacies outside the county, two at quick care facilities, and one at a Veterans Affairs facility.
“From time to time an inquiry is received about the number of cases still infected,” said Bill Smith, county Health Department director. “The NCDHHS dashboard discusses taking the number of cases under 14 days and assuming they are still infected. However, if they have been hospitalized then the formula changes to 28 days before considering them noninfected. While we do know some people hospitalized at the time of testing, we do not get information on when someone is admitted to one of the eight hospitals that have admitted our residents. So we could guess a number but it would be a sorry estimate.”
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported that as of 11:35 a.m. Monday the state’s total of confirmed cases was 36,484, 1,006 of which have resulted in death.
Southeastern Regional Medical Center reported Monday that 19 patients were in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 and 14 employees remain in quarantine.
On Saturday the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported the state’s highest one-day number of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 1,370 cases reported.
Other metrics the state is watching also increased, according to the NCDHHS. The percentage of tests that were positive climbed to 10%. This metric is based only on labs that report electronically to the state. Hospitalizations also have exceeded 700 for three of the past five days.
“These are very concerning numbers. We must protect our loved ones and neighbors by working together. It begins with the three Ws: wearing a face covering, waiting six feet apart and washing hands frequently. It doesn’t stop there. Testing and knowing who has been exposed so they can have the resources and support they need are our tools for slowing the spread of this virus,” said Dr. Mandy Cohen, NCDHHS secretary.