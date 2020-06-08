RCC schedules spring graduation ceremony for July 23

Related Articles
LUMBERTON — Robeson Community College has scheduled a drive-through spring graduation ceremony for July 23, the board of trustees was told Monday.
The ceremony had been postponed until Aug. 13 because of gathering restrictions imposed because of COVID-19, but the date was moved up to July 23 because The University of North Carolina at Pembroke is starting its fall semester a week early, RCC President Melissa Singler said during the board meeting held via zoom.
About 275 student have purchased caps and gowns for the graduation, which will take place in parking lot behind the A.D. Lewis Auditorium, Singler said.
“Due to the size of that parking lot, we will divide the graduation into two ceremonies,” she said.
The first ceremony will take place at 9 a.m. and the second at 5 p.m.
Singler said an official announcement will be made to students this week after plans are finalized.
“We are determined to have a graduation. We want students to wear the caps and gowns they purchased,” Singler said.
In other business, the board voted to hire Joshua Malcolm as the board of trustees’ attorney.
Malcolm, a Robeson County attorney, has served as chairman of the N.C. Board of Elections and Ethics Enforcement, and as the chief legal officer, general counsel and assistant secretary for the UNCP’s trustees. He currently serves as the Lumbee tribe’s Supreme Court chief justice.
The board also approved two degree programs with transfer pathways that focus on teacher readiness.
The degree programs are for an Associate in Arts and an Associate of Science in teacher preparation. The third program is a Career and College Promise college pathway that leads to an Associate in Arts and a pathway to an Associate of Science in Teacher Preparation.
“This is a project that the community college system has been working on for a year now,” said Patrena Elliott, vice president of Instruction and Student Support.
The curriculums were approved April 27 by the State Board of Community Colleges. The rationale behind the courses is to address the critical shortage of teachers in North Carolina, more specifically in rural North Carolina.
Statewide enrollment in teacher preparedness programs are below average and the current teacher candidate pool is not diverse, Elliott said.
“This is something we’ve needed for a long long time,” said Sammy Cox, RCC board of trustees chairman.
Elliott also told the trustees that the curriculum enrollment for the summer has seen a 10% growth over the previous year despite COVID-19. Enrollment is at 798, up from this past year’s 717.
“Even in the midst this pandemic, RCC is still making an impact,” Elliott said. “We look forward to watching the numbers grow.”
The HVAC program has received a $200,000 grant from the Golden LEAF Foundation, she said. And summer camps are cancelled, but the Project 3C camps have been modified so they can take place virtually July 6-9.
Steven Hunt, RCC vice president for Workforce Development and Continuing Education, told the trustees that 2019-20 full-time enrollment in his department will not meet the projected goal, but still has reached its highest number in the college’s history.
“It’s going to be a record for con-ed this year,” Hunt said.
Full-time enrollment was projected to be at 925.65, Hunt said. The numbers currently sit at 851.95, the highest ever. This past year’s full-time enrollment was 544.
Hunt also told the trustees that construction of the burn building and training tower will be completed in July.
Tomeka Sinclair can be reached at [email protected] or 910-416-5865.