Red Springs man dies of gunshot wound

June 9, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

RED SPRINGS — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Saturday shooting here that left a 56-year-old Red Springs man dead.

Deputies responded about 9:50 p.m. to a report of someone shot at 91 Hendryx Drive in Red Springs, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Jovany Contreras was found suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to UNC Medical Center in Chapel Hill, where he died of his injuries, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

No more details of the shooting were provided.

The Sheriff’s Office’s Homicide Division is investigating the case.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.