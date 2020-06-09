Crime report

June 9, 2020 Robesonian News 0

Paula Daughtry, of Cherokee Street in Lumberton, reported Monday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into her home, stole an HP Laptop and damaged a window to her residence.

Joshua Garrett, of Warwick Mill Road in Lumberton, reported Monday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into his vehicle while it was parked at his residence and stole his wallet, an undisclosed amount of money and various identification and financial cards.

The following break-ins were reported Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Billy Locklear, Andrews Farm Road, Rowland; Nicholas Locklear, McGirt Road, Maxton; and Lucille Locklear, Tennessee Drive, Lumberton.

The following thefts were reported Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

JD Burchette, Norment Road, Lumberton; Wayne Herring, Crenshaw Road, St. Pauls; Barbara Lowry, U.S. 74 West, Pembroke; Michael Britt, Andersons Drive, Lumber Bridge; James Deese, Deep Branch Road, Lumberton; and Paul Locklear, Moss Neck Road, Pembroke.