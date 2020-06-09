Red Springs man faces murder charge in 2019 death of 5-year-old

LUMBERTON — The 24-year-old Red Springs man has been charged with second-degree murder in the June 2019 death of a 5-year-old, according to the county’s district attorney.

Donovan Trevale Locklear, of N.C. 72 West, was indicted June 1 by a grand jury that met for the first time in Robeson County District Court since February because of COVID-19 restrictions, Matt Scott said.

“Now it goes to Superior Court,” Scott said.

Locklear is scheduled to appear in Robeson County Superior Court the week of July 6, he said.

Locklear previously was charged with felony riot, felony inciting to riot, injury to personal property and disorderly conduct in the June 5, 2019, death of 5-year-old Alva Paisley Oxendine Jr. Locklear was jailed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $500,000 secured bond for the murder charge, and a $50,000 secured bond for the other charges.

Deputies responded about 6 p.m. June 5, 2019, to a report of a child shot on the 14000 block of NC. 72 West in Red Springs, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Upon arrival, the deputies learned Oxendine had been been taken by private vehicle to the Red Springs Police Department. The child died at Southeastern Regional Medical Center.

The shooting occurred during a fight involving multiple adults, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Oxendine was struck by a bullet while sitting in the rear seat of his mother’s vehicle. Oxendine’s brother also was in the rear seat of the vehicle, but was not injured. The two groups had fought earlier during the day and agreed to meet at the N.C. 72 West location to fight a second time.

Six other people were charged in relation to the fight that led to Oxendine’s death, but none of them with murder.

Among those charged was 33-year old Delicia Dantionette Galbreath, of Hilltop Road in Red Springs. She was charged with felony riot, felony inciting to riot and disorderly conduct. Galbreath was jailed under a $50,000 secured bond.

Bella Maquai Sampson, 18, of Samsister Drive in Maxton, was charged with felony riot, simple affray, disorderly conduct, and assault and battery. Sampson was jailed under a $15,000 secured bond.

Percy Ethan-Todd Brooks, 19, of U.S. 74 in Lumberton, was charged with felony riot, felony inciting to riot and disorderly conduct. Brooks was jailed under a $50,000 secured bond.

Courtney Rose Carter, 20, of N.C. 72 West in Pembroke, was charged with felony riot and felony inciting to riot. She was jailed under a $25,000 secured bond.

Hailey Brewer, 19, of N.C. 72 West in Red Springs, was charged with felony riot, simple affray, disorderly conduct, and assault and battery. She was jailed under a $15,000 secured bond.

Kira Brewer, 20, of N.C. 72 West in Red Springs, was charged with felony riot, felony inciting to riot and disorderly conduct. Brewer was jailed under a $50,000 secured bond.