LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Veterans Service Office recently relocated to the first floor of the new Robeson County Administration Building, leaving only two more county government offices to move into the facility.

The building, located at 500 N. Chestnut Street in Lumberton, is less than 1/2 mile from the previous VA office at 113 W. Eighth St.

The relocation occurred on Thursday, the same day the office reopened to the public, according to the local office’s director, Chris Oxendine. The department is now open to in-person visits Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“We’re still being cautious,” Oxendine said.

The office provides benefits counseling to Robeson County veterans and their dependents, using guidelines of the Veterans Administration and the North Carolina Division of Veterans Affairs.

Oxendine said they are responsible for assisting veterans and their dependents in filing claims for compensation, pension, medical, home loans, VA insurance, burial benefits and hospital enrollment.

They also assist children of veterans in making applications for the NCDVA Scholarship, and advocate for veterans and their dependents in all aspects of federal, state and local government benefits programs.

The Tax and Register of Deeds offices are the last to be moved into the new administration building, said Emily Jones, county Public Information officer.

“The tax office is moving in today and tomorrow (Tuesday and Wednesday), and the Register of Deeds is moving in next week,” Jones said.

In addition to the Veterans Service Office, the first floor will house the Board of Commissioners’ new meeting chambers and the Register of Deeds. The Tax Office will occupy the second floor. The third floor will house Human Resources and Computer Operations. The county attorney, county manager, assistant county managers and Finance Department will be on the fourth floor.

The building was given to the county by the Hector MacLean family, and the county paid $615,000 for the parking lot. Originally, projections for the four-story building had the renovation project completed in January 2019. The deadline was moved to October 2019 because of weather and the discovery of asbestos, and then to the end of January 2020.

The move will free up space in the county courthouse, which the administrative building sits behind. The current county administration building on Elm Street will be abandoned.

Jones said the county will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house event at a later date, when COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.

In the meantime, the new building is open to the public.

