Maxton commissioners to meet in person Tuesday

ROWLAND — Town leaders here welcomed a new police chief Tuesday and set a public hearing date for discussion and possible approval of a $1.47 million budget.

Interim Chief Hubert Graham officially assumed the role of Rowland Police Department chief Monday. He takes the place John Reaves, who retired May 1 after serving 21 years on the town’s police force.

”I look forward to the opportunity,” Graham said on Tuesday.

Town Clerk David Townsend said 12 applications were submitted to the town. Graham was one of five applicants selected to interview in person before the Board of Commissioners.

Graham has about two decades of law enforcement experience. Before joining the Rowland Police Department as a lieutenant and serving as interim chief, he served as a patrol officer and then as interim chief for the Maxton Police Department. The bulk of his career was spent at the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, where he served for 18.5 years.

“I’ve been a deputy, detective, narcotics agent and SRO,” Graham said. “I’ve held several titles there.”

Although he has the experience, Graham said the toughest part of his new job will be tackling the administrative side of things.

“This is going to be a learning experience,” he said. “This is a side of law enforcement I haven’t gotten too much familiarity with.”

Rowland Mayor Michelle Shooter commended him on the work he’s done in the interim role he assumed May 1.

“We’ve heard lots of good things already,” Shooter said.

Also on Tuesday, the commissioners set June 24 as the date for the public to give their input on the $1.47 million fiscal year 2020-21 budget proposed by Townsend. The board will most likely vote to approve the budget during the meeting scheduled to start at 6:45 p.m., Townsend said.

If the commissioners approve the budget, residents can expect to see a $1 increase each in the water and sewer, and trash collection fees. The fees hike means a resident who receives water, sewer and trash collection services will see a $2-a-month increase in fees.

During a budget workshop, commissioners said no to a property tax increase, keeping the current rate of 79 cents for every $100 in property value.

In other business, the commissioners adopted a resolution of support for an annexation petition from the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina. The tribe is seeking voluntary annexation in order to hook up homes in a housing development for senior citizens to Rowland’s water and sewer service. The land on which the development will be built is not currently within town limits.

The development, now under construction, will include a 3,200-square-foot community center and 24 1,300-square-foot homes on at 12-acre tract of land the tribe owns along N.C. 130, on Rowland’s eastern boundary.

A public hearing on the annexation has been scheduled for the board’s Aug. 11 meeting.

Also Tuesday, the commissioners approved applying for a grant from the State Board of Education to fund a school resource officer at Southside-Ashpole Elementary School.

In other business, the board was made aware of a free movie that will be screened outside the Historic Train Depot. The news sparked a heated discussion on whether or not all individuals are being charged for usage of the depot’s electricity.

“What we do for one, we do for all,” Commissioner Jean Love said. “This board has become slack.”

Townsend said he will speak with the individual coordinating the event and ask if electricity will be required. If so, the town will charge the standard fee.

In other Depot news, the commissioners questioned Historic Society President Robert Campbell on the status of the Depot and efforts to revitalize the historic building for public use.

“There’s some people chomping at the bit to do some stuff at the Depot,” Shooter said. “We want to do stuff so it can be used by the community and be an asset to the community.”

Shooter said if there is an organized committee, the board can apply for grants.

“We’re asking for you to help make that happen,” Shooter said.

Campbell and the commissioners agreed to set a date for volunteers to clean up the facility.