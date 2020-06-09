Maxton commissioners to meet in person Tuesday

June 9, 2020 Tomeka Sinclair News 0
Staff report

MAXTON — The Board of Commissioners here will return to meeting in person on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

The meeting will take place at Town Hall, located at 201 McCaskill Ave.

Because of social distancing requirements, seating for the public will be limited, hands must be sanitized when entering Town Hall and masks must be worn for the safety of people in attendance.

The meeting also will be available to the public via Free Conference Call, as was the April meeting. The dial-in number is 978-990-5375, and the access code is 2799865#.

Anyone dialing in and wishing to make public comments must email comments to the town manager at [email protected] before 4 p.m. Tuesday. Comments will be screened and read by the town manager during the Public Forum portion of the meeting.

Anyone in attendance at Town Hall may make public comments during the Public Forum.

Contact Town Clerk Jacquelyn Johnson at 910-844-5231 for more information.