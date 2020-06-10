Crime report

June 10, 2020

Helen Anderson, of Pinewood Court in Lumberton, reported Tuesday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole her debit card and used it to make purchases.

Abquallah Algamal, an employee of Tanglewood Liberty at 2759 N. Roberts Ave. in Lumberton, reported Tuesday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone damaged a 24-pack of NOS energy drinks at the gas station.

The following break-ins were reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Paula Caudle, West Powersville Road, Lumberton; Isaac Williams, N.C. 130, Fairmont; and Tanisha Brewer, Rice Road, Lumberton.

The following thefts were reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Enterprise Rent-A-Car, Popes Crossing Road, Lumberton; Layton Hunt, N.C. 130 West, Rowland; Mary Sablourin, Norment Road, Lumberton; and Steven Locklear, Paulas Drive, Pembroke.