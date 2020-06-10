SRMC could get millions

Southeastern Regional Medical Center leaders are waiting to learn if the hospital will receive any of the hundreds of millions of dollars a federal agency is making available to help hospitals that serve North Carolina’s most vulnerable residents.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced Wednesday that it will distribute $303,629,301 in Provider Relief Funds to “safety net hospitals” in North Carolina. The money will go this week directly to each recipient via direct deposit. Each hospital will receive a minimum of $5 million.
“We have not received any funds and have not been informed that we will. However, we believe we fit the criteria to receive a distribution,” Joann Anderson, president and CEO of Southeastern Health, said Wednesday.
Qualification for safety net hospitals to receive payment was based on:
— A Medicare Disproportionate Payment Percentage of 20.2% or greater;
— Average Uncompensated Care per bed of $25,000 or more. For example, a hospital with 100 beds would need to provide $2,500,000 in Uncompensated Care in a year to meet this requirement;
— Profitability of 3% or less, as reported to CMS in its most recently filed Cost Report.
“Health-care providers who focus on treating the most vulnerable Americans, including low-income and minority patients, are absolutely essential to our fight against COVID-19,” said HHS Secretary Alex Azar. “HHS is using funds from Congress, secured by President Trump, to provide new targeted help for North Carolina safety-net providers and clinicians.”
The federal agency is providing support to health-care providers fighting the COVID-19 pandemic through the bipartisan CARES Act and the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act, which allocated $175 billion in relief funds to hospitals and other healthcare providers, including those disproportionately impacted by this pandemic, according to an HHS release.
The possibility of an influx of federal money comes at a time when Southeastern Health is making major adjustments because of financial losses incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The health-care company announced June 1 that it was cutting 147 jobs, with the goal of reducing staff positions by 236, about 22% of administration and 10% of the total workforce, including two vice presidents. About 40% of the positions are to be cut by not filling vacant positions, attrition, reassigning staff to new roles and retirements
Other cost-reduction changes are the closing of the Maxton and White Lake health-care clinics, consolidating outpatient physical and occupational therapy services, adjusting some employee health benefits, evaluating a number of departments for potential outsourcing of services, and shifting focus to inpatient behavioral health services and transitioning outpatient behavioral health services to other providers in the community.
The salaries of senior leaders at Southeastern Health also are being cut. Anderson’s compensation is being reduced by 46%.