COVID-19 case count in county rises by 24

June 10, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — Twenty-four new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported Wednesday by the Robeson County Health Department.

The new number brings the county’s total to 1,025 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus since the first case was reported on March 21. There have been 31 virus-related deaths in the county.

Of the 24 new cases, 17 were female and seven were male. The oldest person to test positive was 85 years old and the youngest, 8.

The Health Department reported 14 of the cases were Hispanic, six were American Indian, two were African American and two case reports did not list race.

The local hospital tested 13 of the cases. Six were tested at a private health-care provider and three at a hospital outside Robeson County. One was tested at the Health Department, and one at a retail store clinic.

Wednesday’s release from the Health Department also included a racial breakdown of the positive tests from the time the pandemic started until June 1. Hispanics made up 41% of the 939 confirmed cases, followed by African Americans at 25%; American Indians, 17%; whites, 9%; and no race listed, 8%.

Hospitalizations statewide continue to increase as 780 state residents remain hospitalized as of Wednesday, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. The department also reported 1,011 new confirmed cases across North Carolina, bringing the state’s total to 38,171 confirmed cases, with 1,053 virus-related deaths.

Southeastern Regional Medical Center reported that 18 patients were in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 and 114 employees were in quarantine as of Wednesday.

According to the Tuesday’s edition of the NCDHHS’s bi-weekly update on outbreaks at congregate living facilities, there were no more deaths and two facilities saw an increase from Friday’s update.

The Greenbrier of Fairmont residential care facility had three more confirmed cases for a new total of 84. Five of those cases have resulted in death.

Glenflora nursing home saw a bump of three new cases since Friday’s update and now has five confirmed cases, three of which were facility staff members. The other nursing home on the NCDHHS list was WoodHaven Nursing, Alzheimer’s and Rehabilitation Care Center, an affiliate of Southeastern Regional Medical Center. That facility reported no new cases or deaths.

The Pembroke Center nursing home was taken off the list.