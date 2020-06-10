Local law enforcement agencies respond to state directive on use-of-force policies

LUMBERTON — Some local law enforcement agencies have begun reviewing policies related to the use of force, as directed by the leader of the state Department of Public Safety.

Secretary Erik Hooks directed law enforcement agencies across North Carolina to review policies regarding use of force, de-escalation, treatment of persons in custody, crisis intervention, cultural sensitivity training and internal investigation processes. The directive comes in the wake of the May 25 death of George Floyd, who died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes.

“While neither you nor I can undo this tragic event, we can learn from this incident and implement positive, meaningful processes and policies to ensure the officers under our charge are effectively trained to consistently perform their duties in a manner that is both professional and respectful of human life and dignity,” Hooks said.

Lumberton Police Chief Mike McNeill said his department has had small meetings with upper management concerning use of force since Floyd’s death. The department will review its policies to see if changes or additions should be made, he said.

Law Enforcement Training and Standards at the North Carolina Department of Justice requires a minimum of 24 hours of training be completed by police officers each year. The training covers proper techniques of restraint, use of force and de-escalation measures.

Officers are encouraged to use techniques to talk people down in their custody and only use force if necessary.

“That’s the big push right now is de-escalation,” McNeill said.

The Parkton Police Department also scheduled a meeting Wednesday with command staff to discuss its use-of-force policies among others in place, Police Chief Sam May said.

Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said he is open to the idea of reviewing the Sheriff’s Office’s policies.

“My office will continue its upward training trend, which has and will continue to be mandated above the standards of the state,” Wilkins said. “We understand the need of continuing educational efforts as we are sometimes faced with the mentally challenged, the drug addicted and the common criminal. We don’t want to hurt them and my deputies and detention officers don’t want to be hurt.”

The sheriff, who has been a certified Subject Control and Arrest Techniques instructor for more than a decade, said officers in Basic Law Enforcement Training are taught a number of submission and self-defense techniques.

“I can say that no choke holds are taught in the N.C. lesson plan and no weight against the neck is taught either,” Wilkins said.

But the problem isn’t in the training or policies, said Mario Paparozzi, professor and former chairman of 15 years in the Sociology and Criminal Justice Department at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

“If we had bad policies, what happened in Minneapolis would happen every day,” said Paparozzi, who served as a New Jersey Department of Corrections street parole officer for 28 years before retiring his uniform.

Instead, the focus should be on the people behind the badge, he said.

“Everybody is focused on training. What needs to be focused on is personnel,” Paparozzi said.

