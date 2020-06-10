Red Springs picks veteran Brent Adkins to be police chief

Related Articles
- Local law enforcement agencies respond to state directive on use-of-force policies
- Red Springs leaders OK budget with pay raises, no increase in property tax
- Red Springs commissioners delay action on proposed budget until Monday
- High school graduates across the county get their day to celebrate, despite COVID-19
- County commissioners get first look at proposed 2020-21 budget that has no tax increases
RED SPRINGS — Former Detective Brent Adkins will return Monday to the Red Springs Police Department, this time to begin his three-year contract as chief of police.
Adkins replaces former Chief Ronnie Patterson, whose last day leading the department was May 29.
The incoming chief brings with him more than 23 years of experience in law enforcement, including time at the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, and the Fairmont and St. Pauls police departments. The St. Pauls resident also served 1 1/2 years as detective lieutenant with the Red Springs Police Department.
“I look forward to working with him,” Town Manager David Ashburn said.
Adkins brings “a wealth of knowledge, education and experience” with which he will lead the department forward, interim Chief Kimothy Monroe said.
“I’ve been knowing Brent for several years since I began working in Robeson County,” Monroe said. “He’s a caring man who cares about his community.”
“He will serve the town well,” Monroe added.
Adkins made an impact during his time at the St. Pauls Police Department, said Lt. Michael Seago, of the St. Pauls department. The lieutenant said he learned a lot from Adkins, with whom he worked for about 15 years.
Seago described Adkins as a motivated “people person” with the knowledge and capability to do his job well.
“He’s a great individual,” Seago said. “I’m happy for him.”
Adkins, who hails from San Bernardino, California, also served in the U.S. Army for about 15 1/2 years, beginning at age 17.
He has a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice and an Advanced Law Enforcement Certificate. The incoming chief also completed Community Oriented Policing Training, and several supervisor and leadership training courses. He is a 1991 graduate of the Basic Law Enforcement Training program at Bladen Community College.
After his career in the military ended, Adkins decided to become a police officer, according to biography information from the Town of Red Springs. He was motivated to do so after observing a policeman who frequently rode his motorcycle through the impoverished housing project where Adkins lived to visit with the children. That officer sparked in Adkins a desire to make a difference in law enforcement.
Adkins is married to Karen E. Adkins, his wife of seven years, and has two stepchildren, Jardin Lesane and Jamiek McDowell, and scores of other children in the neighborhoods of St. Pauls that he mentors.
Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]