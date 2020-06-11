Crime report

June 11, 2020 Robesonian News 0

The following break-ins were reported Wednesday and Thursday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Jonathan Ransom, Hanks Drive, Lumberton; Travis Locklear, Rennert Road, Shannon; Contreras Casrrubias, Brisson Road, St. Pauls; Sahed Krisch, McPhail Road, Lumberton; and Glenntoria Nelson, Alamac Village Drive, Lumberton.

The following thefts were reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Kaitlin Jones, Ronald Boulevard, Lumberton; Joe Hunt, Wrangle Drive, Maxton; and Kalee’s Cigarette Oasis, U.S. 74 West, Pembroke.