LUMBERTON — The director of the Robeson County Board of Elections confirmed Thursday that 1,454 invalid absentee ballot request forms were mailed to county residents.

“We were notified on June 4, 2020, by the State Board of Elections that the pre-filled forms had been mailed out by a group called the Center for Voter Information,” Tina Bledsoe said. “This group was contacted by state board staff.”

The group mailed about 80,000 absentee ballot request forms to North Carolina residents with voters’ information already filled out on the forms, according to the State Board of Elections.

A state law passed in 2019 prohibits election officials from accepting absentee ballot request forms pre-filled “partially or in whole,” and the state Elections Board has instructed county boards of elections not to process such request forms, according to the state board.

The advocacy group in Washington, D.C., halted additional mailings with pre-filled voter information after North Carolina elections officials told the group of the issue, according to the state board. The CVI plans to send about 400,000 additional mailings to North Carolina residents, but they will include blank absentee ballot request forms, which are valid.

County boards of elections that receive an invalid absentee request form will send a letter to the voter informing them of the issue, according to the state board. The letter will include a blank request form for the voter to return.

“As of today, Robeson County has received only one pre-filled absentee request form from a Robeson County voter that was initially sent out by the CVI group,” Bledsoe said Thursday.

The State Board of Elections is urging voters to discard any absentee ballot request form they receive that includes pre-filled voter information.

The advocacy group asked state Elections Board staff to review a sample mailing in April, and the staff did not catch the pre-filled forms at that time, according to the state board. However, CVI sent some mailings before forwarding the final product to elections officials for review. Election officials discovered the issue after these mailings were sent to voters.

“We will do our best to review mailings and other voting information distributed by third parties when requested and when resources allow for it,” said Karen Brinson Bell, state Elections Board executive director. “However, it’s ultimately up to advocacy groups to ensure their mailings do not confuse voters or potentially affect their ability to vote in an election.”

All registered voters in North Carolina may request an absentee by-mail ballot. The official 2020 State Absentee Ballot Request Form is available for download from the state Elections Board website. Voters may also pick up a request form from their county board of elections or call their county board to request a form.

For the Nov. 3 general election, the deadline to request an absentee ballot by mail is Oct. 27. Voters may request a ballot now. Starting in early September, ballots will be mailed to voters who request them.