Effort to end social injustice marches Saturday to Maxton

Jessica Horne
MAXTON — After filling streets and the downtown plaza in Lumberton, the local effort to end social injustice moves Saturday to Maxton.

Rodrick Wilkerson, organizer of Sunday’s Robeson County Peace Rally for Social Injustice, said the march in Maxton is an effort to bring the community together and to promote peace. It is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m., and participants will march from 120 N. Patterson St. to Beacham Park, located at 300 S. Austin St.

The event is intended to honor George Floyd, a black man who died May 25 after being pinned under the knee of a white Minneapolis police officer. Floyd’s death sparked an aftershock of riots, protests and acts of violence in cities across the nation.

He wants to educate county residents and start a dialogue that promotes peace, Wilkerson said. The 31-year-old Maxton resident hopes to make a change that his children can be proud of; a change that will start in Robeson County.

“The tragedies that we are witnessing are devastating and overwhelming to watch,” Wilkerson said. “Now it’s important that we empower our youth. Educate our teenagers and preteens. We can change our communities. This is more than a protest!”

Scheduled speakers include Robeson County NAACP President Tyrone Watson, the Rev. Shawn T. Mitchell Sr., the Rev. Arthur L. Ratliff Sr., John Dunlap, Christian Mosley and Kevin Dean.

Town Manager Roosevelt Henegan Jr. met Wilkerson Tuesday as the organizer was getting a protest permit. Henegan described Wilkerson as “a bright young man.”

“I just felt real good knowing that he was involved in the process,” Henegan said.

After learning of the success of the county peace rally held Sunday in Lumberton, the town manager welcomed a similar event. Still, members of the Maxton Police Department and other local law enforcement agencies will be in attendance to keep watch and protect town residents.

“We’re going to have a law enforcement presence,” Henegan said.

More than 100 people gathered Sunday to participate in a peaceful march from the flea market on West Fifth Street in Lumberton to the downtown plaza. Wilkerson said he was pleased with the turnout.

“I was very happy,” Wilkerson said. “It was peaceful and we were educated, and we led by example.”

Wilkerson hopes to hold similar social events in communities across the county to promote unity and peace.

