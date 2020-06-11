COVID-19 takes 32nd life in Robeson County

June 11, 2020 Robesonian News, Top Stories 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — A 69-year-old man is the 32nd Robeson County resident to die after contracting COVID-19, and 15 more confirmed cases were reported Thursday by the Robeson County Health Department.

The latest person to die was a man who tested positive three weeks ago. He was the second virus-related death this week in Robeson County.

The 15 new cases bring the county’s total of confirmed cases to 1,040 since the first case was reported March 21, according to the Health Department

The latest cases include 10 males and five females. The oldest person to test positive was 87, and the youngest was 21. Most of the new cases, six, fell in the 50-64 age range.

Six of the new cases were Hispanic, four were American Indian, and one was African American. Four case reports did not list race.

The local hospital tested nine of the cases. Three were tested at a private lab, two at a private health-care provider, and one was tested outside Robeson County.

According to the information from the Health Department, CVS has provided information that the pharmacy intends to establish a drive-through testing site at its Lumberton location. But CVS but did not confirm the information. People wanting to be tested at CVS need to register on the company’s website. Several health clinics in Robeson County offer testing and require registration before arriving at the clinic site.

Southeastern Regional Medical Center reported on its website that as of Thursday 16 patients are in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 and 13 employees are in quarantine.

North Carolina saw its second-highest one-day jump in confirmed cases on Thursday, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services. The state health agency reported 1,310 new confirmed cases, which brings the state total to 39,481. Hospitalizations increased for the fourth day in a row. As of Thursday, 812 state residents are in a hospital after contracting COVID-19.

The virus has claimed 1,064 lives in North Carolina.