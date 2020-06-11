NC educators’ union backs Britt

Staff report
RALEIGH — The North Carolina Association of Educators announced Thursday that its members are endorsing Sen. Danny Britt Jr. in the race for the N.C. Senate District 13 seat.

“After serving in the N.C. Senate for two legislative sessions it is clear I have a track record as an advocate for public educators and public education,” Britt said. “I am extremely humbled by this endorsement. I will continue to roll up my sleeves and fight for public educators like my aunts, sister and wife.

“I am not sure the number in 2020, but in 2018 the NCAE endorsed only 1 republican out of 170 legislative members which makes this endorsement even more monumental.”

Britt has gained the confidence of educators in Columbus and Robeson counties by doing what is right for students and public education, NCAE President Mark Jewell said.

“He knows that public education is the great equalizer and has proven that he will fight to ensure every child succeeds in the classrooms of North Carolina,” Jewell said.

Seeking a third term in the North Carolina Senate, Britt serves on the Appropriations on Justice and Public Safety, Appropriations/Base Budget, Judiciary, Pensions and Retirement and Aging, Redistricting and Elections, Select Committee on Prison Safety, and Transportation committees.

The senator is a product of public schools and an attorney whose practice, the Britt Law Firm, is located in Lumberton, according to an NCAE release. Britt served as a Superior Court prosecutor and prosecuted numerous cases in the criminal courts of Robeson County as an assistant district attorney, including solo prosecution of first-degree murder cases. His time as a prosecutor was split with service as a military prosecutor in the Judge Advocate General Corps in Iraq.

A pro-growth and pro-jobs champion in the Senate, Britt fights for policies that support the state’s job creators and create a strong business climate in North Carolina, according to the release. He was a key supporter of efforts to improve the education system so it can prepare students for jobs of the future. He understands that a strong education system is fundamental to a competitive talent supply.

Britt will be opposed by former educator and Democrat Barbara Yates-Lockamy, of Whiteville, in the Nov. 3 general election. Yates-Lockamy ran unsuccessfully in 2018 for the N.C. House District 46 seat held by Rep. Brenden Jones, a Republican from Tabor City.