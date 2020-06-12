Crime report

June 12, 2020 Robesonian News 0

Larry Hoffman, an employee of Hoffman Rental & Leasing Incorporated at 1001 N. Pine St. in Lumberton, reported Friday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole a four-door passenger vehicle from the business.

Brittany Lowery, of East Seventh Street in Lumberton, reported Thursday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into her vehicle while it was parked at her residence and stole a dog tracking system and tracking collar, a 10-karat white gold diamond ring, an SD card reader, a Case XX pocket knife, an Old Timer pocket knife, and a diamond bracelet.

Clinton Hardee, of East 13th Street in Lumberton, reported Thursday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole money and financial cards from his residence.

Martha Sandoval, of Weston Circle in Goldsboro, reported Thursday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole her 2005 Ford Econoline van from America’s Best Value Inn, located at 3070 N. Roberts Ave. in Lumberton.

Abdullah Alganel, an employee of Tanglewood Liberty Store located at 2579 N. Roberts Ave. in Lumberton, reported Thursday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole an iPhone 8 from the gas station.

Chasanee McNair reported Thursday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that she was the victim of a break-in that occurred on McPhail Road in Lumberton.

James Bartley reported Thursday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was the victim of an assault by someone with a weapon on Little Rod Road in Lumberton.

The following thefts were reported Thursday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Nalanie Locklear, Barbie Road, Maxton; and Rosey McGee, Back Swamp Road, Lumberton.