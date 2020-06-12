County residents graduateHighway Patrol School

LUMBERTON — For the second straight week, the weekly number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Robeson County has declined and the local Health Department believes there are several reasons for the drop-off.

“The big difference the last two weeks is we are not seeing the large volume of positive cases in nursing homes and, prior to that, the processing plants,” said Bill Smith, county Health Department director. “There have been no drive-through events the last couple of weeks, which tend to test a portion of the population who wouldn’t go to a clinic for testing.”

Friday’s total of 16 new confirmed cases brings the total cases for this week to 111, which is 10 fewer than this past week’s total of 121. Two weeks ago, there were 155 confirmed cases. Robeson County’s new total for confirmed cases since the first positive test on March 21 is 1,056 cases.

Despite the decrease in weekly numbers, caution still should be used to avoid another increase, Smith said.

“It is possible that we have had our share of large numbers of infected at the same time,” he said. “However because it is moving to more community acquired than the worksite/congregate living population it may well increase in settings where distancing is not observed.”

An 11-month-old child was the youngest of the 16 cases reported Friday in Robeson County, with the oldest individual being 78. Most of Friday’s cases, six, fell in the 25-29 age group. There were nine females and seven males among the new positive cases.

Seven of the cases were Hispanic, four were American Indian, two were white, one was African American and two case reports did not list race.

A private health-care provider tested 11 of the cases, while the local hospital tested four and one was tested outside Robeson County.

The Robeson County Health Department reported that it was working with the county Board of Commissioners, Robeson County government and community-organized relief efforts to establish another drive-through testing event. Smith said details will be released next week.

Smith’s comments on the lack of a larger outbreak at congregate living facilities comes as the three Robeson County facilities on the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services’ bi-weekly list haven’t reported as steady an increase this week.

Friday’s update showed no new cases or deaths at Glenflora nursing home; WoodHaven Nursing, Alzheimer’s and Rehabilitation Care Center; or Greenbrier of Fairmont.

Sixteen patients are in isolation at Southeastern Regional Medical Center after testing positive for COVID-19, and 14 employees are in quarantine as of Friday.

North Carolina had its biggest one-day increase of confirmed cases, 1,768, NCDHHS reported Friday. This comes after a new one-day high of 21,442 tests were administered. As of 12:17 p.m. Friday, there were 41,249 confirmed cases in North Carolina. The novel coronavirus has contributed to or caused the death of 1,092 state residents and 760 residents remain hospitalized.

Starting Monday, Southeastern Health will allow one visitor per patient undergoing procedures such as surgeries, colonoscopies and cardiac catheterizations, at Southeastern Regional Medical Center and The Surgery Center at Southeastern Health Park.

Visitation will end once the patient is prepared to be transferred to the inpatient room at the medical center.

“We are implementing a phased approach to allowing visitors to ensure we are proceeding safely,” said Jason Cox, Southeastern Health’s vice president and chief operating officer. “We will monitor this first phase and re-evaluate allowing visitors to other areas of the health system next week.”

Visitors who will be allowed to accompany patients having procedures are asked to enter through the main entrance of SRMC and The Surgery Center, where they will have their temperature checked and be asked screening questions, according to Southeastern Health. Visitors are encouraged to wear their own personal face coverings but, in cases where none is available, will be provided a face mask by the screener. Face coverings must be worn continuously throughout the visit.

General visitation restrictions remain in place at all Southeastern Health facilities, except for laboring mothers who may have one support person and patients under the age of 18, with one parent or guardian. Patients who have dementia or require communication assistance may have one assistant, and end-of-life situations are evaluated to determine the appropriate number of visitors.