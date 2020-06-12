County residents graduateHighway Patrol School

June 12, 2020 Tomeka Sinclair News 0
Staff report

RALEIGH – The State Highway Patrol welcomed 42 new troopers during a graduation ceremony held for the 150th Basic Highway Patrol School, and three Robeson County residents were among them.

Joshua Locklear, Ethan O’Briant and Jonathan Gibson were administered the oath of office during a closed ceremony Friday in the State Bureau of Investigation auditorium.

The oath of office was administered by state Court of Appeals Judge Toby Hampson. N.C. Department of Public Safety Secretary Erik Hooks and Col. G.M. McNeill Jr., the 27th commander of the State Highway Patrol, provided remarks to the newest sworn members of the State Highway Patrol.

The ceremony ended what was a truly unique Patrol School experience as much of the training was forced to adapt because of COVID-19 safety protocols.

“The highest ethical standards should govern every aspect of law enforcement and true justice demands equal treatment for all racial and ethnic groups,” Hooks said. “So, as you face the challenges of law enforcement, I am always reminded we are blessed with the opportunity to do some good in this world.”

The cadets will report to their respective duty stations on Wednesday to begin a demanding field training program.

The duty station for Locklear and O’Briant is in Lumberton, and Gibson’s is in Fayetteville.