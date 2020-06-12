County, three municipalities to talk budget next week

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Board of Commissioners and the towns of Fairmont, Maxton and St. Pauls each have scheduled meetings next week to discuss proposed fiscal year 2020-2021 budgets.

The county commissioners will meet 6 p.m. Monday via teleconference. The meeting is to include a public hearing on the spending plan.

Among other items to be discussed are the replacement of the county’s noise ordinance and consideration of a franchise agreement for Non-Emergency Convalescent Transport Services.

Anyone wishing to attend the meeting should call 978-990-5000 and enter the access code 687264#.

People interested in participating in the Public Comments section of the meeting must email comments to [email protected] before 3 p.m. Monday. Comments should include a full name and must be 500 words or less. Comments will be read aloud during the meeting.

Fairmont has scheduled a public hearing Tuesday for the fiscal year 2020-2021 budget. The public hearing will be part of the town board’s regular meeting that starts at 6 p.m. and will be in the Fairmont-South Robeson Heritage Center.

The meeting will be open to the public, but seating may be limited because of social distancing requirements. It also will be livestreamed on the town’s Facebook page.

Public comments can be made by emailing them to Town Clerk and Finance Director Jenny Larson at [email protected] by 5 p.m. Tuesday. Residents can also comment during the Facebook Live broadcast during the meeting’s Public Comment section.

The Maxton Board of Commissioners’ meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday will be in-person and broadcast via Free Conference Call.

Because of social distancing requirements, seating for the public will be limited, hands must be sanitized when entering Town Hall and masks must be worn for the safety of people in attendance.

Residents wanting to follow the meeting via Free Conference Call should call 978-990-5375 and enter the access code 2799865#.

Anyone dialing in and wishing to make public comments must email comments to the town manager at [email protected] before 4 p.m. Tuesday. Comments will be screened and read by the town manager during the Public Forum portion of the meeting.

Anyone in attendance at Town Hall may make public comments during the Public Forum portion of the meeting.

Contact Town Clerk Jacquelyn Johnson at 910-844-5231 for more information.

Also on Tuesday, the St. Pauls Town Board of Commissioners has scheduled a 7 p.m. budget workshop meeting in the town courtroom.