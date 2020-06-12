Pet of the week

June 12, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Sam is available for adoption at the Robeson County Animal Shelter. He is a lab mix, about 8 months old and weighs about 35 pounds. He is a very friendly, loving and energetic. San’s adoption fee is $25, cash or check, which includes the rabies vaccination. Adoption hours are noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. The Robeson County Animal Shelter is located at 255 Landfill Road in St.Pauls. The shelter’s telephone number is 910-865-2200. Courtesy photo | Robeson County Aninal Shelter

