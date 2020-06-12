LUMBERTON — The former editor of the Robeson Journal has been named the recipient of the 2020 Atwood Achievement Award from The University of Rio Grande and Rio Grande Community College.

Mark Moses, who worked as the editor of the Robeson Journal for about five years before retiring from the role in April, is the recipient of the award from his alma mater. The award honors alumni who display personal achievement through professional or civic accomplishments and promote the ideals and objectives of the institution.

“I am very honored and blessed to be the recipient of this prestigious award,” Moses said. “It’s been 40 years since I graduated from Rio and I’ve tried to keep in touch with all there, especially since my mother and father, my two younger brothers and I are all graduates from there.”

Moses is a 1980 graduate of the university in Rio Grande, Ohio, where he earned his bachelor of science degree in Sales Communications. Moses has been in the newspaper business for more than 25 years. He was editor of The Red Springs Citizen and worked in various capacities at other newspapers, including The Robesonian.