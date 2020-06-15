FAIRMONT — The Town of Fairmont Public Works Department responded today to sewage overflows on Marvin Street after heavy rainfall.

The overflow at two manholes on Marvin Street is still ongoing, and has been reported to the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality, Division of Water Resources.

The issuance of a news release about sewage spills is required by North Carolina General Statute Article 21, Chapter 143.215.C.

For more information, contact Public Utilities Director Ronnie Seals or Wastewater Plant Superintendent Kevin Taylor at 910-628-0064.