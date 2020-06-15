Single-car wreck leaves child dead, 3 people injured

Staff report

    ST. PAULS — Speeding and distracted driving are believed to be factors in a single-vehicle accident that left a 6-year-old child dead, and three others hospitalized, according to the State Highway Patrol.

    Peyton Juarbe died Friday after the 2005 Kia passenger car operated by her mother, 26-year-old Kelsey Lee Owens, of St. Pauls, exited to the right of the roadway as it was traveling west on McRainey Road at about 65 mph and struck multiple trees, said 1st Sgt. S.B. Lewis, of the State Highway Patrol. The accident occurred 3 miles north of St. Pauls at about noon.

    The child was taken to Southeastern Regional Medical Center, where she died of her injuries, Lewis said.

    Also in the car were 31-year-old Aaron Juarbe and 2-year-old Skyler Juarbe. Owens, and Aaron and Skyler Juarbe suffered serious injuries and were airlifted to UNC Medical Center in Chapel Hill.

    As of Monday, their conditions were “improving,” Lewis said.

    The State Highway Patrol will consult with the Robeson County District Attorney’s Office before charges are filed, he said.

    The vehicle’s speed of more than 55 mph and distracted driving are being considered as factors in the crash.

    “That could change in the coming weeks as the investigation continues,” Lewis said.

